Trump announces executive order against social media companies after Twitter fact check

(Up News Info SF / CNN) – President Donald Trump on Thursday announced an executive order directed at social media companies, days after San Francisco-based Twitter called two of his tweets "potentially misleading."

Speaking from the Oval Office before signing the order, Trump said the move was "to defend freedom of expression from one of the most serious dangers it has faced in US history."

"A small handful of social media monopolies control a large portion of all public and private communications in the United States," he said. "They have had uncontrolled power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences."

A day after the Twitter fact check mark from two Trump posts sparked the president's ire, he opened the day by tweeting, "This will be a great day for social media and SKILL!"

This will be a great day for social media and SKILL! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The executive order tests the limits of the White House's authority. In a long-term legal offer, it seeks to reduce the power of large social media platforms by reinterpreting a critical 1996 law that protects websites and tech companies from lawsuits.

It marks a dramatic escalation by Trump in his war with tech companies as they grapple with the growing problem of disinformation on social media. The president has regularly accused sites of censoring conservative speech.

A draft order, which was reviewed by CNN, points a law known as the Communications Decency Act. Section 230 of the legislation provides broad immunity to websites that select and moderate their own platforms, and has been described by legal experts as "the 26 words that created the Internet."

He argues that protections rely primarily on technology platforms that operate in "good faith,quot;, and that social media companies have not.

"In a country that has long appreciated freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick the speech that Americans can access and broadcast online," says the draft order. "This practice is fundamentally anti-American and undemocratic. When large and powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they wield dangerous power. ”

On Tuesday, Twitter applied a data check to two of Trump's tweets, including one that falsely claimed that mail ballots would lead to widespread electoral fraud. Trump immediately responded, accusing the social media giant of censorship and warning that if he continued to offer additions to his messages, he would use the power of the federal government to stop or even shut it down.

The draft order also accuses social media platforms of "invoking inconsistent, irrational, and unfounded justifications to censor or punish Americans' speech here at home." It also blames Google for helping the Chinese government monitor its citizens; Twitter for spreading Chinese propaganda; and Facebook to benefit from Chinese advertising.

Facebook, Google and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of San Francisco) issued a statement on the order calling it a "desperate distraction from its failure to provide a national test strategy to defeat COVID-19."

"The Executive Order of the President does nothing to address the total failure of large Internet companies to combat the spread of disinformation," Pelosi said, echoing the speaker's comments at a press conference Thursday by the morning. Instead, the President is encouraging Facebook and other social media giants to continue exploiting and capitalizing on falsehoods with total impunity, while also ordering the federal government to dismantle efforts to help users distinguish between facts of fiction. "

