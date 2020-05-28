Home Entertainment Troy Ave: Jim Jones should have killed Tekashi 6ix9ine!

New York rapper Troy Ave is still trying to shake off his "snitch,quot; label, but during a recent podcast episode, Troy says that by street rules Jim Jones should have killed Tekashi.

"If the n * ggas are talking about the streets and the street codes and shit, well, what should happen, technically, is that Jim Jones should have killed him because he sent Jim Jones's man Mel Murda to jail. He's screwed. " . We will see if it happens. I will say that the streets are a myth, nothing will happen. It is what it is ".

