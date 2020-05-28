Troy Ave doubts Jim Jones will kill 6ix9ine despite his wish

%MINIFYHTML26c0574b5f52a231779f88d4c4eb563011%

The rapper from & # 39; New York City & # 39; believes the UFC fighter needs to return to the rapper of & # 39; Gooba & # 39; for sending the & # 39; man & # 39; Jim's Mel Murda to jail, if they take the 'street codes' seriously.

It is no secret that Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine He has lost the respect of many members of the hip-hop community for snitching, but Troy Avenue think that's not enough. Speaking in the first episode of his new podcast "The Facto Show," the Brooklyn rapper expressed his desire to see the New York native receive harsher punishment from the streets for betraying his former gang members.

Troy said that UFC fighter Jim Jones a.k.a. Jon Jones He should have killed 6ix9ine, because hit maker "FEFE" sent Mel Murda, whom he described as Jim's "man," to jail. "If n *** how are they talking about the streets and the street codes and shit, well, what should technically happen is that Jim Jones should have killed him because he sent Jim Jones's man Mel Murda to jail " he challenged the professional mixed martial artist.

Troy, however, doubts it will happen, because people don't take "street codes" seriously. "He is screwed. We will see if it happens. I will say that the streets are a myth, nothing will happen. It is what it is," he said.

The 34-year-old spitter went on to suggest to other rappers, who had been speaking out against 6ix9ine on social media, to maintain the same energy when they saw him on the street.

6ix9ine has been serving the remainder of his two-year prison sentence for an organized crime case in home confinement after his early release from prison in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although he is not in a witness protection program, he has kept his location secret. Earlier this month, he was forced to move into a new home after one of his neighbors leaked the address of his rented property.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine has been working on her new music from home and released her new single "Gooba" on May 8. I was going to follow it up with another new song that was supposed to be released this Friday, May 29, but it has now been delayed.

On Wednesday, he went to Instagram to announce that the new song is delayed until next Friday, June 5. He explained that the delay was simply because the music video is not yet ready. He considered doing a live Instagram Q&A with fans the day the new song was supposed to debut.