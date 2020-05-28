Tribeca co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal in COVID-19's "science fiction movie" and the "middle ground" of the film industry

%MINIFYHTML75761fc81966ee3ef7154dc8e45f37c813%

Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, co-founders of the Tribeca Film Festival, joined an online roundtable on the future of the festival circuit Thursday as organizers navigate COVID-19.

The Tribeca duo, along with YouTube commercial director Robert Kyncl and officials from the Toronto, Tokyo, Sarajevo and Mumbai festival discussed preparations for the We Are One Film Festival. The online collaboration involving 21 festivals begins on Friday and runs through June 7, with a selection of free streaming features, short films, talks, and presentations on YouTube. Panelists also addressed the role of festivals in assisting communities on the hard road to recovery as theaters are gradually reopened and social gatherings are tentatively resumed.

"Obviously, this is very different from September 11," De Niro said when asked to compare the pandemic with the terrorist attacks that occurred just a few months before the first edition of Tribeca in 2002. "We are at it because we don't know how long. However, we get out of it, it will stop and start and sprout and here and there, until there is a definitive cure or a vaccine. It's a completely different thing. It's like a science fiction movie. We'll get through it. Come on to come. It is exactly what it is. "

Without naming Donald Trump, he added: "We could have come out much easier and this whole situation could have been minimized much more if we had the right team in the White House. That is even more distressing. "

Rosenthal noted that Venice plans to open its regular in-person festival on August 28, but said the broader outlook for festivals remains murky. Tribeca has postponed its spring 2020 edition, joining South By Southwest, Cannes and others on the sidelines. "We don't know when we are going to meet again. That is a question that none of us here can answer," he said. "We have found this intermediate stage for us to come together and we can inspire and instigate the imagination. Hopefully, the film festivals will continue again. What date, no one knows. Do something in the virtual world and in the real world: one does not exclude the other. They can happen in unison. "

Rosenthal noted that the industry was already undergoing dramatic changes due to streaming and digital forces before the pandemic hit. Several panelists said the We Are One effort is likely to provide festivals with digital capabilities that will be useful in the future. She noticed that she produced the Irish for Netflix, which she says screened in 1,200 theaters around the world, in addition to the broadcast. De Niro follows his turn in the Irish for co-starring with Leonardo Di Caprio in Flower Moon AssassinsUp News Info was the first to report Wednesday. Apple is co-financing the project with Paramount and will distribute it on digital platforms.

"Change is good for all of us," said Rosenthal. “As filmmakers, you want your film to be seen by an audience. It is successful if seen by many people. "The YouTube broadcast will provide that for the festival films. Flower Moon Assassins, Not produced by Rosenthal, it will combine Paramount's theatrical muscle with Apple's digital reach. "One experience does not replace the other," he said. “You can watch a movie online and watch it in the theater and have two different experiences. The public now has more options. "

Kyncl said that the organizers of YouTube and We Are One have not looked beyond this year's edition to assess a more viable business model for future online events. Several festivities, including Tribeca a decade ago, have experimented with broadcasting premieres alongside their theatrical events, but the risk to the film's business prospects has often complicated negotiations. Amazon recently backed a portfolio of South by Southwest titles whose theatrical debuts were affected by the coronavirus, but a sustainable model has yet to merge.

"At this time, we cannot establish trade terms," ​​said Kyncl. "It just isn't the right time for it." Transactional or subscription arrangements or advertising would not have made "any sense" given the "crisis response" nature of the effort. "That does not mean that this is how it would work in the future."

Joana Vicente, Toronto's executive director and co-director along with Cameron Bailey, said the work at the festival took on a different tone given the backdrop of 5.6 million COVID-19 cases and 356,000 deaths worldwide. "I think we have all put aside any competition between festivals, and it has been an incredible moment when we have been talking to colleagues and sharing information."

Takeo Hisamatsu, director of the Tokyo festival, noted that the start of preparations for the online festival came in May, when festival officials normally meet in Cannes. As for the way forward, he said he hopes festivals will regain focus on their local communities, something that travel restrictions and safety precautions will need. "If we all go global, we will lose our identity," he said.