Travis Scott continues to grumble about exposing Rihanna's secret romance for years

Lawrence Schlossman, co-host of the & # 39; Throwing Fits & # 39; podcast, reveals that Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend was upset as he was the creator of hits & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; who wanted to keep his adventure under the radar.

Travis Scott (II) he was upset for a long time when his secret relationship with Rihanna was exposed in 2015. Former Complex editor Lawrence Schlossman was recently candid about how hitmaker "Highest in the Room" reacted to him by publicizing his romance with hitmaker "Umbrella", revealing that he I had complained for years.

In a Tuesday, May 26 episode of the "Throwing Fits" podcast, Schlossman and co-host James Harris were talking to journalist Jonah Weiner when it came to the topic of celebrities who hated what they wrote about them. Sharing his own experience, he recalled the moment he broke the news about the 28-year-old rapper and Rihanna, "what they told me not to do."

"Apparently, what (the editor of Complex, Joe) LaPuma, our boy Joe The Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex's relationship with Travis," Schlossman continued about what happened next. "This was in 2015/16. I wrote this. But apparently, for the next few years, I would complain about that."

On the reason Scott was furious, Schlossman stated, "It is not because he says, 'Don't tell anyone that I'm tearing Rihanna apart.'" "It was rather the other way around. Schlossman pointed out," It's because Rihanna says, 'Don't tell anyone that I'm tearing Travis Scott apart, please.' (It is) obviously embarrassing as f ** k. "

Scott reportedly met Rihanna for the first time during New York Fashion Week in 2013. Two years later, they collaborated on her song "B *** h Better Have My Money." In September of the same year, they were rumored to have been hooked when they saw her join him at their private party in New York City.

While none of them confirmed or denied the giddy speculation, Schlossman put their relationship under the spotlight in the cover story for Complex's December 2015 issue. He noted that he was able to "get me to describe it in three words:" creative, "" inspiring, "and, after a long pause (and a little help from Corey)," muse. "

Scott went on to date Kylie Jenner in 2017. The two share a daughter, 2-year-old Stormi, before resigning in 2019.