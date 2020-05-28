Transgender sports inclusion violates the rights of others – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML38e7ae8d9ab15957cd4f2bb82aa6d3a413%

HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut's policy that allows transgender girls to compete as girls in high school sports violates the civil rights of athletes who have always been identified as women, the US Department of Education. USA It has determined in a decision that it could force the state to change course to maintain federal funding and influence others to do the same.

A letter from the department's civil rights office, a copy of which was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, responded to a complaint filed last year by several cisgender track athletes who argued that two transgender runners had an unfair physical advantage.

The office said in the 45-page letter that it could try to withhold federal funds on the policy, allowing athletes to participate under the gender they identify with. The policy is a violation of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that guarantees equal educational opportunities for women, including in sports, the office said.

It has "denied the athletic benefits and opportunities of student athletes, including advancement to the final in events, high-level competitions, awards, medals, recognition and the possibility of increased visibility for universities and other benefits," according to the letter. , which is dated May 15.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference says its policy complies with a state law that prohibits schools from discriminating against transgender students.

"Connecticut law is clear and students who identify as women must be recognized as women for all purposes, including high school sports," the athletic conference said in a statement. "To do otherwise would not only be discriminatory, but would deprive high school students of the significant opportunity to participate in educational activities, including interscholastic sports, based on sexual stereotypes and biases that Title IX and state child Connecticut seek to avoid. "

The federal decision has implications beyond Connecticut, said Roger Brooks, an attorney for the Alliance Defender Freedom, which represents the girls who filed the complaint.

"Across the country, districts are going to want to read this, because it has legal implications," he said. "It is a first decision by the Title IX enforcement agency that addresses the question of whether men on the field of play or on the track are depriving girls of opportunities consistent with Title IX."

The civil rights office decision names the conference, along with the school districts for which transgender brokers competed and those who filed the complaint: Glastonbury, Bloomfield, Hartford, Cromwell, Canton and Danbury.

The office said it "will initiate administrative proceedings to suspend, terminate, or refuse to grant or continue and defer financial assistance,quot; to the conference and those districts or to refer cases to the United States Department of Justice.

In its letter, the civil rights office said it notified the athletic conference and school districts of its pending decision in February, but that subsequent negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

"All that today's finding represents is yet another attack by the Trump administration on transgender students," said Chase Strangio, deputy director of the Trans Justice funding initiative.

"Trans students belong to our schools, even on sports teams, and we don't back down in this fight," Strangio said.

The dispute, already the subject of a federal lawsuit, centers on two transgender sprinters, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood, who have frequently outperformed their competitors, winning a combined total of 15 indoor or outdoor state championship races since 2017, according to demand.

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties for transgender athletes have argued that they both undergo hormonal treatments that have put them on an equal footing with the girls they compete against.

Brooks said he hopes the judge in the lawsuit will consider the Department of Education's decision.

One of the plaintiffs, Chelsea Mitchell, won two state indoor title races over Miller this year.

Mitchell, a senior, said Thursday that she is pleased and relieved by the Department of Education's decision.

"It feels like we are finally heading in the right direction, and that we will be able to do justice for the countless girls along with me who have suffered discrimination for years," she said. “It is liberating to know that my voice, my history, my loss have been heard; that those championships I lost mean something. "

The plaintiffs tried to block Miller and Yearwood, both seniors, from participating in the spring meetings, which were later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also sought to erase all records established by transgender athletes.

Connecticut is one of 18 states, along with Washington, D.C., that allow high school transgender athletes to compete without restrictions, according to Transathlete.com.

Several other states have policies that prohibit the participation of transgender athletes, and Idaho recently became the first to pass a law that prohibits transgender women from competing in women's sports.

The ACLU and Legal Voice filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the law violates the United States Constitution because it is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy.