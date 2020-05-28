Trainer Bob Baffert has two horses fail drug tests – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML8b651b3b5762f1c1a42c8406398029da13%

LOS ANGELES (AP) According to two published reports, two horses from two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert's stable tested positive for a banned substance.

%MINIFYHTML8b651b3b5762f1c1a42c8406398029da14% %MINIFYHTML8b651b3b5762f1c1a42c8406398029da14%

The New York Times and the Louisville Courier-Journal quoted unidentified sources Tuesday as reporting that the positive tests occurred during the recent meeting in Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

According to the Times, one of the horses that tested positive was Charlatan, an undefeated foal considered to be a top contender for the Belmont Stakes on June 20. That race will open this year's Triple Crown series, which has been rescheduled due to the pandemic coronavirus. Charlatan won a split division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2.

The Times reported that the other Baffert horse that tested positive is Gamine, a 3-year-old filly who won in Oaklawn the same day. The newspaper said both horses tested positive for lidocaine, a regulated anesthetic widely used in equine medicine.

Lidocaine is considered a Class 2 drug by the International Association of Racing Commissioners, and its use carries a 15 to 60-day suspension fine and a $ 500 to $ 1,000 fine for the first offense, The Times said.

Without extenuating circumstances, a horse would be disqualified and lose its purse. Charlatan won $ 300,000 for first place in the Arkansas Derby.

"The Arkansas Racing Commission's rules require confidentiality with respect to any investigation into an alleged violation of the rules until there is a written decision from the Stewards," Baffert said in a written statement. “I am extremely disappointed that, in this case, the Commission has not followed its own rules on confidentiality.

%MINIFYHTML8b651b3b5762f1c1a42c8406398029da15%

"I look forward to an expedited investigation and I hope to be able to speak promptly about any written decision by the Stewards, whenever necessary and allowed to do so under the Commission's confidentiality rules," he said.

Received by text message Tuesday night, Baffert told The Associated Press that he did not want to comment beyond his statement. When asked how premature it is to filter an initial test before a second test is done, Baffert said: "I think it is a great question that someone other than me should answer."

Baffert has requested a second round of tests on samples of his horses, which he is allowed to do, according to the Times.

Charlatan ranks fourth in the Kentucky Derby qualifying points standings, a race Baffert has won five times. It has been rescheduled for September 5.

No one could be contacted at the Arkansas Racing Commission after Tuesday night.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related