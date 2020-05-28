Toya Johnson's daughter Reign Rushing seems to be having the best time of her life with her cousin Jashae

Toya Johnson shared a couple of new photos on her social media account with the sweet girl, Reign Rushing, her cousin, Jashae, and more siblings. Check out the cute photos Reigny is in a good mood!

"Unicorn Cupcake Kit was a success @myfairsweets,quot; so delicious and so much fun! "Toya captioned her post.

Someone asked: ‘Is that Walters daughter a purple paisley? She looks a bit big to him, "and Toya replied," Walter's daughter, Rudy's daughter, and Josh's daughter. "

Someone else said "Reign seems to be having the best time of his life hahaha, someone is going to be up all night, I'm sure," and another commenter posted this: "Rudy's daughter looks like him."

One fan said, "You are an amazing aunt,quot; I am sure they will cherish and remember these moments forever! "And someone else posted," The kingdom of God is so adorable, everyone is, in fact. "

A follower said, "Reine eating something," she is not playing with her cute self, "and someone else wrote," Reign will be up tonight for the sugar. Those cupcakes look so good. "

An Instagram installer posted, "How cute you dressed her up to make unicorn cupcakes," that's something I would do with my daughters! "@ @ @Toyajohnson,quot;.

In other news, Toya also excited her fans when she shared one of her skin secrets.

‘I recently started using the new @olay Body products, and I love how my skin feels. I did experience a bit of dry skin, but after adding Olay's skin care inspired Premium Premium bath gel with Vitamin B3 + Hyaluronic Acid Complex and Rinse Body Conditioner to my bath routine, my skin is smoother and visibly healthier in just 14 days! he told his fans and they were excited about the products they were already familiar with.

Fans have also praised Toya's youthful look for a long time.



