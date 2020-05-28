Town Hometown ’renewed for season 5 by HGTV – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLacb2306fc1ba1d36d1bbee9b9175b5f711%

Popular home renovation series Hometown He's coming back for a fifth season. HGTV said today that it ordered 16 new episodes of the reality series, starring home reindeer experts Ben and Erin Napier, for its premiere in early 2021. The renovation comes before Hometown & # 39;End of season 4, Monday June 8.

An interpreter of solid ratings, the current season of Hometown According to Nielsen, it has attracted more than 30.4 million viewers in total since its premiere on Monday, January 20.

Located in Laurel, Mississippi, Hometown Introduces married duo Ben and Erin as they use their artistic vision and passion for restoration to turn worn-out properties into treasured homes.

In the next final episode, the Napiers will revisit the renewal for actor Richard T. Jones and his wife, Nancy, from the first episode of this season. After the house was destroyed by a tornado, Ben and Erin repair the damage and reimagine the house with a new backyard.

Erin shared the renewal news on her Instagram page accompanied by a souvenir photo taken during one of the first seasons of Hometown. Look down.

As previously reported, the Napiers are also set to star. Acquisition of the hometown, a six-episode special event series also slated to air on HGTV in 2021. In the series, the couple lead a team of renovation professionals as they take control and transform an entire small town.



HometownThe end of Season 4 airs at 9 PM ET / PT on Monday, June 8 on HGTV.