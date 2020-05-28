Toronto Police & # 39; throw & # 39; a Black Woman Out 24 Window Story !! (Graphic vine)

Another horrible case of possible police murder of an unarmed black person is going viral. MTO News learned that the family of a 29-year-old black woman claims she was thrown from a 24-story balcony by Toronto police until her death.

Here are the facts. Yesterday, a 29-year-old woman "fell,quot; from the balcony of an apartment in the city's High Park neighborhood.

Toronto police were called to the department for a "domestic incident."

While officers were inside a unit on the 24th floor, officers say they "observed,quot; a woman on the balcony.

"A short time later, the woman fell from the balcony to the ground," police told MTO News. The police report does not specify how it "fell,quot; out the window.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and officials initially reported the incident as suicide. But members of the family of the deceased claim otherwise.

The woman's mother and cousin claim that the police broke into her home and "threw,quot; the woman from the balcony. And then the police allegedly left her body outside, in the heat, for hours as they made up her story.

MTO News contacted Toronto police and told us that the incident is being investigated by the city's Special Investigations Unit, a police surveillance group.

Here is a video showing the body of the woman and her cousin explaining what he believes happened: