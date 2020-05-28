Top 3 talent agencies ask judge to dismiss remaining WGA packaging lawsuit – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML69e75c258671e2130e3dbbd67468bf0f13%

The Big 3 talent agencies, which have already won a partial victory in their yearlong legal battle with the WGA over packaging fees, are now asking a federal judge to dismiss all remaining guild claims.

In a 25-page motion filed Wednesday, WME, CAA and UTA petitioned the US District Court Judge. USA, Andre Birotte Jr., dismissing the WGA's remaining claims on pricing, unfair competition, and breach of fiduciary duty.

On April 27, the agencies stated that they had obtained a "resounding victory" after Birotte dismissed important parts of the WGA case when it ruled that the WGA lacks antitrust legitimacy to pursue its federal pricing claim; lacks organizational capacity to file claims for breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud on behalf of its members; it lacks the legitimacy to present a cause of action of the Unfair Competition Law (UCL) in its own name; it failed to allege organized crime activity by the agencies, and it failed to declare claims on which relief may be granted with respect to their group boycott claims.

The WGA filed an amended complaint on May 11 that sought to reinstate many of the claims that the judge had dismissed, asking the court to "declare that the packaging fees constitute a violation of the agencies' fiduciary duties for their client-writers. "and to find that" agency packaging fee practices constitute constructive fraud. "

However, the agencies are now asking the judge to dismiss the WGA case entirely, arguing that the plaintiffs, the WGA East and West and seven of its members, "do not correct any of their flaws in previous allegations and assert a revised collection of counterclaims based on substantially unaltered factual allegations. "

The judge allowed the unions to proceed with their pricing claims under the California Cartwright Act, but the agencies now argue that the claim "fails due to lack of antitrust legitimacy" and that "the unions cannot file claims for breach of duty trust". constructive fraud, or a Cartwright Act claim on behalf of its members. "

The agencies also contend that the Cartwright Act claims must be dismissed in their entirety "because neither the unions nor any of their members are entitled under California law."

The agencies also told the judge that he should not reinstate the claims of constructive fraud, which he has already dismissed, that they have been resubmitted by the seven individual writers in the case, because they have not presented "new factual arguments" in their amended complaint – " just more rhetoric about how packaging constitutes fraud all the time. "

Arguing against the WGA's request for a court-ordered court order that would ban packaging fees directly, the agencies also questioned the WGA's claim that it has been damaged because it had to install a personnel filing system to help find jobs for its members without agents In April 2019, the WGA ordered to fire its agents who refused to sign the WGA code of conduct, which prohibited packaging fees and agency affiliations with production entities related. Mid-tier agencies that have signed the revised guild code can now continue to pack until the end of next year, unless two of their Big 3 competitors and ICM Partners agree to sign the code before that.

"Guilds allege that they have spent money to create a self-designed staff system to replace the services previously performed by talent agents, including those of the agencies here," the Big 3 said in their latest motion. “Running an independent personnel service is, of course, a decision made by the unions, not a choice imposed on them by the behavior of the agencies. This fact alone condemns any claim to legitimize Article III ”under the Unfair Competition Law.

"Furthermore, it is pure speculation that the blatant need for unions to provide this staffing service would be addressed by a court order to finalize the packaging or require agencies to make more specific packaging disclosures. In fact, many Talents have already succumbed to the Code of Conduct, have retaken the representation of writers, and agreed to stop providing packaging services to their client customers. However, the guilds reportedly continue to provide their personal services. Furthermore, there is no way of knowing whether one or more of the agencies here would agree to the Code of Conduct, which prohibits not only agency packaging but also content affiliates, therefore it is not entirely clear how a requirement of the Unfair Competition Law against the packing of the Agency it would compensate the supposed necessity of the Guilds to provide personnel services ".

The agencies, noting that the issue of WGA negotiations with these other talent agencies that have signed its code is not before the Court, said the WGA East and West "also contend that they are suffering ongoing damage because" the Guilds have been required to accept Code revisions that gradually eliminate the ability of Guild franchise talent agents to accept packaging fees on future projects rather than ban them immediately, and that they depend in part on at least one of the Agencies accepting the Revised code & # 39; & # 39 ;.

"More specifically, the guilds allege that, due to their decision to allow other talent agencies, that is, not the agencies here, to continue to pack temporarily, the guilds have been required, at least temporarily, to continue & # 39 ; monitoring & # 39; the packaging of other agencies and & # 39; educating & # 39; their members about the packaging.

"Leaving aside the extraordinary nature of the guilds' recognition that they are franchise agencies that continue to package, a practice that the guilds claim to believe always amounts to a grievance, it hardly provides the reputation of Article III. On the one hand, it is difficult imagine more self-inflicted harm. On the other hand, these accusations focus on franchise agreements that the Guilds negotiated and executed with third parties that are not before the Court, and the conduct of third parties is insufficient to confer legitimacy on Article III. "

The agencies also told the judge that the package they still make with actors and directors is not even involved in this matter, and will continue regardless of the final disposition of this case. “Finally, the unions claim that the packaging fees paid in agreements involving other parties, for example, an actor or a director, reduce the income of the union fees. But the court order the Unions are seeking, against the agencies' packaging writers, does not even intend to prevent the Agencies from continuing to package actors and directors and, therefore, will not repair the alleged, and unlikely, damage from which the Unions are complain. The Unions would also have no legitimacy to seek a court order to prevent the Agencies from providing packaging services that their non-writing clients continue to desire. This is another implausible overreach to try to manufacture Article III not existing under the UCL. "

The hearing of the motions of both parties was set for July 10.