Top 10 things to do indoors in Boston this weekend: May 28-31, 2020

With social distancing in full effect, this week's BosTen, as well as each subsequent issue for the foreseeable future, will be dedicated to 10 things to do inside your home this week. Do you have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or on the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

Local fitness company Healthworks Fitness has been offering great live fitness classes on its Instagram during the pandemic. If you've missed them so far, Thursday is the day to stick with the show, as Helthworks brings a "baby goat acquisition,quot; to their gym class at noon. It doesn't sound too baaaa-d to us.

Every day this week, WGBH has celebrated Julia Child's food icon with daily programming on the producer's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels, as well as on its website. Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., watch full episodes of "The French Chef," interviews with local chefs about how Child influenced his career, questions and answers with special guests, and behind-the-scenes scenes of Child's life in Provence.

For the past few weeks, Boston.com has partnered with the Berklee School of Music student concert producer. Victoria Verba to bring readers live performances spanning genres such as classic and R,amp;B. This Thursday at 5 p.m., Verba herself will be the featured performer. Learn more about Verba – the stream director of the International Student Jazz Festival in Russia – and vote which songs should I play here.

The host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,quot; will be the host of Eat.Drink. Thursday at 9 p.m., a virtual cocktail and a dinner in support of small businesses. RSVP here (The event is free, but donations start at $ 75) for an evening with celebrity chef Nyesha Arrington; Tyson Buhler, National Drinks Director at Death & Co.; Natasha Case, CEO of Coolhaus; and others, and packed with music, entertainment, and conversation (make one of Death & Co.'s award-winning cocktail recipes while you do it). Donations benefit the Opportunity Fund Small Business Relief Fund.

Without spoiling too much, we can tell you that the followers of Debugged Wednesday launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon rocket and spacecraft You will have an extra appreciation for the first episode of "Space Force," the new comedy series by Steve Carell, an Acton native. Co-created by Carell and "The Office,quot; executive producer Greg Daniels, "Space Force,quot; follows four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) as he struggles with scrutiny (and disdain from fellow servicemen) as head of the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA: Space Force. In our opinion, the show, which hits Netflix on Friday, fails to reach terminal speed in the first few episodes. But with the pedigree of its showrunners and a stacked supporting cast that includes John Malkovich ("In the Line of Fire,quot;), Ben Schwartz ("Parks and Recreation,quot;), Lisa Kudrow ("Friends,quot;), Jimmy O. Yang ("Silicon Valley,quot;), and the late Fred Willard ("Best in Show,quot;), we have faith that "Space Force,quot; will take off at the end of its 10-episode season.

In March, near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemicThe Dropkick Murphys entertained audiences around the world with their live St. Patrick's Day concert. Now, the Boston punk rock team is back with a special concert that will air from an empty Fenway Park. On Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m., the band will present "Streaming Outta Fenway," a live broadcast event during which the band will perform at the Fenway Diamond for a completely empty park through the band. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages. The band will also be remotely joined by rock legend Bruce Springsteen for a special "double play,quot; of a Dropkick song and a Springsteen song. The public will be encouraged to donate to three non-profit organizations: Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.

If you look like us, after watching a particularly entertaining historical drama film, head over to the Internet for more information as soon as the credits arrive. This time, he'll have more than Wikipedia to satisfy his intellectual curiosity, as experts from the USS Constitution Museum will host a virtual discussion on the movie "Master & Commander: Far Side of the World,quot;. Panelists will share clips and relevant historical information from the 2003 Russell Crowe film, which the museum calls "the cinema's most accurate depiction of life and battle in the age of sailing." The panel begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, so be sure to check out the movie, which is available to rent on various streaming services, on your own before that.

Somerville Aeronaut Brewery has partnered with its Foods Hub vendors, Carolicious and Somerville Chocolate, for a dinner that combines the best of all three worlds. For $ 46.50, diners can order a bundle that includes four Aeronaut beers (Passionfruit Sour Planet, Robot Crush, Double Hop Hop, and Tiny Moons), two Carolicious pablo bolos, and four small-batch Somerville chocolate bars. Pick up your dinner on Friday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the brewery before jumping on a Zoom call at 7:30 p.m. to meet and greet to discuss collaborations and beer pairings.

It's sad, but true: it will be a long time before we can get together for a beer festival in person. Meanwhile, Fest from Home, Mass. Virtual Beer Festival, will take place on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. at 5 p.m., inviting drinkers to join 28 breweries to drink and talk about beer on Facebook Live and Zoom throughout the afternoon. For $ 5 per ticket, the festival will offer live interviews and chats, plus beer tours with each brewery showing a beer. Beers can be picked up at the breweries before the festival (see full list here), and all proceeds from the ticket will benefit Pan Project, a nonprofit organization that addresses food shortages and hunger.

Fun in-person races and charity walks are on hold for the time being, but people have still been able to sweat for a good cause remotely, even on this weekend's APDA MA 2020 2020 virtual walk. Check in from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday as he raised money for the American Parkinson's Disease Association, which funds crucial Parkinson's disease education and research, as well as support for patients and families.