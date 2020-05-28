Tom Holland quarantines along with alleged new girlfriend Nadia Parkes

%MINIFYHTMLf568804d8af0ee702921a6be672caaa013%

WENN / FayesVision

The & # 39; Spider-Man: Homecoming & # 39; star reportedly He has dated the actress of & # 39; Doctor Who & # 39; for over three months and has informed family and friends that they live together.

Up News Info –

Tom holland a new protagonist has been found in her life. Almost two months after it was reported that he had broken up with his girlfriend Olivia Bolton, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming"the star was rumored to be dating the actress Nadia Parkes, and it has isolated itself along with it in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLf568804d8af0ee702921a6be672caaa014% %MINIFYHTMLf568804d8af0ee702921a6be672caaa014%

The 23-year-old actor, according to MailOnline, was quarantined with his new girlfriend at their London home that he shares with his brother Harry and his friend. Harrison Osterfield. He and the 24-year-old actress were said to have been an article for more than three months.

"It was early for Tom and Nadia when the closure was announced in London," said an information source on the couple's decision to move in together. "They made the decision to isolate themselves together and things have gone very well between them. Tom told his friends and family that they are in an official relationship and that living together so soon in their romance has only strengthened them."

%MINIFYHTMLf568804d8af0ee702921a6be672caaa015%

Parkes has had roles in series like "Doctor who"and"The Spanish princess"She was reportedly a close friend of"game of Thrones"star Sophie Turner, and was among the attendees at Turner's bachelorette party in 2019. MailOnline suggested that Turner and her husband could host it in the Netherlands. Joe Jonas.

Holland himself had apparently separated from his girlfriend Bolton in early April. The couple, who were childhood friends before falling in love with each other in 2019, reportedly decided to remain friends after realizing the spark was not there.

"Tom and Olivia remain very close, but recently decided it was better for them to be just friends rather than a couple," a source told The Sun about the breakup at the time. "It was all very friendly and they both think it's for the best."

Holland was also once linked to its "Spider-Man: away from home"co-star Zendaya Coleman. Nevertheless, "The impossible"The actor stated in a previous interview that he was more comfortable with a long-term commitment rather than adventure." I am definitely a relationship person, "he said." I'm not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life. "