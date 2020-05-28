Tom Hanks donates blood plasma a second time to help COVID-19 patients

Tom Hanks fans know that he was one of the first celebrities to reveal his diagnosis of COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic in March. Earlier this year, the actor also announced that he was lending blood to an organization as part of an effort to combat the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported, Tom Hanks again revealed that he was returning to the blood donation clinic to help a second time. The Academy Award-winning actor shared an image not only of the process by which the blood loan occurs, but also of the plasma bags.

As previously reported, Hanks revealed his first plasma donation about a month ago. At the time, he turned to his social media to say it was as easy as "taking a nap." As noted above, Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson, 63, announced their diagnosis of COVID-19 in March.

And just a month and a half later, they revealed that they were going to donate blood to help those in need. During her appearance on the NPR podcast, Wait, wait … don't tell me! Hanks revealed that he would be doing his part in the fight against the coronavirus.

On the show, Hanks told the presenter that he and his wife knew they had the antibodies after their fight with COVID-19. They were in Australia filming a movie about Elvis Presley when they discovered they had it. As a result, both Hanks and Wilson were hospitalized and quarantined until their release a few weeks later.

Then they returned to the United States and had to remain isolated. According to Tom, Wilson had the virus much worse than him. Rita had a terrible fever and other more serious symptoms, including loss of taste and smell.

the Discard The actor explained that he could not enjoy any food for almost a month. These days, however, Rita and Tom are fully recovered and well. Tom and Rita aren't the only celebrities diagnosed with the virus, either.

Some of the other big names include Colton Underwood, Idris Elba, and Rachel Matthews.



