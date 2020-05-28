Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah and more gather for a virtual welcome meeting

Almost four decades later Splash He was in theaters, the main cast, director and producer of the 1984 fantasy romantic comedy reunited on Josh Gad. Gathered apart web series to remember everything from the difficult underwater scenes to the fact that the movie generated a popular baby name.

Stars Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, and Eugene Levy appeared in the third episode of the series along with director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer. There was also a special surprise appearance by Ryan Reynolds to honor the late John Candy, who played Hanks' brother in the movie.

Splash It was a 1980s Disney movie that told the story of Hanks' character Allen Bauer, who falls in love with a mysterious woman named Madison when she saves him from drowning. Madison turns out to be a mermaid, and her path to romance isn't easy when she decides to leave her ocean home to live ashore with Allen.

Hannah said filming the underwater scenes for the film, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, was extremely difficult. And, the iconic kissing scene between her and Hanks was a huge challenge.

"Tom and I didn't have masks, so we really couldn't see," he said. "So it was like hitting or missing if we received the signals or understood them."

Hannah also revealed that she was terrified of filming the kiss scenes because she really hadn't had a boyfriend in her life, even though she was 21 or 22 at the time of filming.

Howard said everyone on the set of the movie had to get their SCUBA certification for underwater scenes, which Hanks said was one of the best parts of being in the movie.

"That was one of the best great adventures of all," Hanks said. "Between going on vacation and getting paid to learn to dive."

The father of the United States also recalled Hannah's realistic mermaid tail, and recalled that he had to spend hours "sticking to that very painful thing." Tom Hanks said he remembers seeing Darryl Hannah's toes once, and the crew had to squeeze them so hard on the tail that they were bleeding.

While holding her foot up to the camera, Hannah said, "I still have the scar!"

The cast and crew also discussed with Josh Gad the popularity of the name Madison, that Hanks' character in the movie's jokes is "not a name." It wasn't a name at the time, but the film sparked a Madison baby boom that continues to this day.

Ad

Splash is available to watch on Disney +.



Post views:

0 0