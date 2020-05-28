Tom Brady is selling his $ 350,000 Escalade, a part of the & # 39; Brady family & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf92c0e3be1bfbb4366f9cf74625c3b6d13%

Tom Brady is apparently known for his wheels. More or less.

The current Buccaneers quarterback recently listed his modified Cadillac Escalade in 2018 for $ 300,000, a vehicle he called his "sanctuary."

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is no stranger to riches, after all, and he recently signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract to take photos of the Buccaneers this offseason. But in a curious move, the veteran quarterback not only parted ways with the Patriots this offseason, he's also looking to put down his precious whip he bought for $ 350,000 a few years ago.

Here's a look:

If video is not your thing, a breakdown of some of the car's most eye-catching features:

Electric legrests in the rear seats;

Multiple LCD monitors;

Italian leather seats;

Borlwood trim (what the hell is "burl wood?" Although it sounds expensive);

Electric headrests;

Window curtains for added privacy;

Folding aeronautical style tables;

A partridge in a pear tree (we just invented that part).

Brady is currently selling the car for $ 300,000 or the best deal, just $ 50,000 less than he paid, but it seems like a good deal for a luxury vehicle. I mean, just add a few turrets, refrigerated cup holders and machine guns behind the headlights and it will be a suitable car for James Bond. And it's only 13,000 miles away, which means you, a good reader, will be absolutely satisfied behind the wheel (or in the back seat) of this bad boy. Just hide your partner's credit card statement.

Here's what Brady said about it on the Becker Auto Design website:

Separating with my Becker ESV will not be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from outside noise. I am proud to choose all the ESV customizations; from the edge of the seats to the color of the carpet. With so little time on my busy schedule, ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls, and be with my family. Immediately my productivity increased and my stress decreased. I hope that the next owner will take good care of it; she will always be part of the Brady family.

(Part of the "Brady family,quot;? Well then that's fine.)

Anyway, whoever decides to pick up Brady's trip will be clearly satisfied. But for those of us who are totally comfortable driving Civics and Jettas, maybe the Bradymobile is just a little bit outside of our price range.