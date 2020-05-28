Tiny Harris and Rasheeda Frost share some thoughts on the George Floyd case

Many celebrities are talking about the George Floyd case these days, this shocked the entire country and more people are tackling the terrible issue. Look at what Tiny Harris and Rasheeda Frost had to say on the matter.

‘Another racist murder of a nonviolent black brother. Sending love and prayers to your family and loved ones. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justicefortheblackman #SayMyName #GeorgeFloyd 🙏🏽👑 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said, "We blacks must stick together, this world is getting worse and worse," and another follower posted this message: "At some point, we have to do more than send love and prayers." We need to travel for ours. "

One commenter said, "Black men don't have a chance in life, it's all about color and that's sad." Blacks are always killed and it's always another racist who does it. We all need to pray for one and other friends and family, and only for black people. "

Someone else believes this: ‘Once again we have to face the death of one of our KINGS … Enough is enough. & # 39;

Here is Rasheeda's post below:

"Now put them behind bars #justiceforgeorgefloyd #itsstillnotenough," he said.

An indignant follower exclaimed: ‘Fired? Who cares, you can always get another job! Why isn't he locked up ?! "and someone else said," Shooting is not enough. We need you to be arrested and jailed! "

One commenter posted: ‘They need more than fired … I'm talking about needing life in hell," and another follower said, "Being,quot; fired "only protects the department from lawsuits. We have to see the bigger picture! "

Someone else wrote: ‘It's not enough! They are still in the world, they don't need to suffer and put them in the worst prison! "

Speaking of Rasheeda, she recently celebrated her birthday with friends and family.

People's thoughts go to Floyd's family and loved ones.



