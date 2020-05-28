Tinashe talks about new music, Britney Spears and joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Tinashe is having a moment
After her North American tour was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the singer decided to take advantage of her quarantined time and make new music, something she finally feels "free,quot; to do on her own terms, she told E! Scott Tweedie.
"… I feel creatively free. I feel like I'm in tune with what I need to do," Tinashe explained during Happy! Hour. "It doesn't seem like I'm forcing myself into my own career. I just feel like I'm allowing it to happen, and I feel really natural about the creative process. It's so underrated to have freedom in your creative process. It can really affect your state of mind or well-being as creative. "
The "All Hands on Deck,quot; singer left RCA Records in 2019 and then released her fourth album, Songs for you, On your own.
"This project was especially important to me because it was my first project that I launched independently. I have signed with my last label since 2012. So basically, for the whole time that I have been creating music as a solo artist," Tinashe told him. Scott. "So it was a bit, I wouldn't say scary, but it was definitely uncharted territory to launch a project without the support of that important label."
Fortunately, the independent release worked in Tinashe's favor. She said she is "delighted with the way everything unfolded,quot; and described the response from fans, peers and the media as "truly amazing."
Jay Z was one of these colleagues who responded positively to Songs for you, and before Tinashe knew it, she signed with her entertainment company, Roc Nation.
"They are always focused on what is next and on rushing and planning for the future," he said. "And that is, I think, so aligned with what I like to do and who I am as an artist."
Tony García / L.A. Scissors
"Just to be part of the energy they have there at that company is incredible," added Tinashe, noting another highlight of joining Roc Nation: receiving more. Songs for you praise but this time from Rihanna.
Tinashe also spoke about a different "pinch,quot; moment in her career, collaborating with Britney Spears at "Slumber Party,quot; in 2016, which, even now, "doesn't feel 100 percent real."
"I love Britney Spears, so I will never get over that moment. I can talk about it every time I do an interview because it was just … it's the highlight of my career," he explained. "Collaborating with your childhood idol? It really doesn't get any better than that."
Since then, Tinashe has continued to collaborate with various artists. More recently, she was associated with ZHU in a song titled "SOLO,quot;.
"… This is my first release this year, so it's super, super fun," said Tinashe. "Being able to collaborate with ZHU is amazing. I've been a fan of him for a long time and I love his style and I love his atmosphere."
The duo began working on the song almost a year and a half ago, and they recently teamed up to finish it. Of course, they had to do it remotely.
"Working is definitely more difficult in isolation, but it is not impossible because I have a studio in my house, so that makes things a lot simpler," said Tinashe. "I can just go down and cut things in my own space and then send it to people and they can make their vibe and send it back and forth."
Music is not the only creative medium that the singer is exploring. Tinashe told Scott that she has also been painting and generally "working on the same amount of content,quot; that she can create on her own.
