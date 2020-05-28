Tinashe talks about new music, Britney Spears and joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Tinashe is having a moment

After her North American tour was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the singer decided to take advantage of her quarantined time and make new music, something she finally feels "free,quot; to do on her own terms, she told E! Scott Tweedie.

"… I feel creatively free. I feel like I'm in tune with what I need to do," Tinashe explained during Happy! Hour. "It doesn't seem like I'm forcing myself into my own career. I just feel like I'm allowing it to happen, and I feel really natural about the creative process. It's so underrated to have freedom in your creative process. It can really affect your state of mind or well-being as creative. "

The "All Hands on Deck,quot; singer left RCA Records in 2019 and then released her fourth album, Songs for you, On your own.