Tidy pools closed by SE Michigan health groups – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN – The City of Detroit Department of Health, Wayne County Division of Public Health, Oakland County Division of Health and Macomb County Department of Health issued public health orders each Thursday that require all the pools licensed in each jurisdiction remain closed indefinitely.

The orders are issued under the Michigan Public Health Code to protect southeastern Michigan residents from the spread of the coronavirus. However, pool operators will need to continue scheduled maintenance on the pools.

"With rising temperatures, swimming pools have the potential to attract large groups," the agencies explained in a press release. "As regional leaders, we are committed to doing the right thing, and closing the pools is the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of residents and prevent the spread of the virus."

The effort also aims to help prevent a second wave of new coronavirus cases during the summer that could prevent schools from opening in the fall, the press release said.

Although pool water presents a low risk of transmitting the coronavirus, it is difficult to maintain social distance in and around pools, authorities said.

Licensed pools include those in apartments, condos, and hotels. Other recreational pools include, but are not limited to, dive pools, wave pools, and slide pools. Therapy pools used strictly for treatment in healthcare settings are excluded from closure.

Upon reopening, pool operators should contact their respective public health authorities for an opening inspection to ensure the health and safety of residents, including required water sample analysis.

