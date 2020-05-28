This Lamborghini hypercar is getting the Lego Technic treatment

%MINIFYHTMLa892942b713ea07c42c806aa2c693c3913%

%MINIFYHTMLa892942b713ea07c42c806aa2c693c3914% %MINIFYHTMLa892942b713ea07c42c806aa2c693c3914%

Highly detailed cars have been a feature of the Lego Technic line since its inception in 1977, but they never looked so good back then. Lego

With 3,696 pieces, he hopes to spend at least a weekend building this model. Lego

The real Sián FKP 37 lurks in the background. Lego

I'm pretty sure Lego had to launch these wheels especially for the Sián kit. Lego

Engine, transmission, and rear suspension subassembly. All 12 pistons will move in the cylinders as the rear axle rotates. Lego

A close-up of the eight-speed sequential transmission. Lego

I imagine that the true Sián does not expose the internal parts of its gearbox in this way. Lego

It's a Lamborghini, so it obviously has Lambo doors. Lego %MINIFYHTMLa892942b713ea07c42c806aa2c693c3915%

The seats may not be as comfortable, but the shift levers really power the gearbox. Lego

A look at the V12's engine cover. Lego

In case you have any doubts where Lamborghini comes from, there is a handy flag. Lego

With the engine cover removed, you can see the engine on site. Lego

Yes, that box says 18+. Lego

The kit even has a small Lego tool bag. Lego

At $ 380 it's not cheap, but the real thing is 9736 times more expensive. And exhausted. Lego

Lamborghini chose last year's Frankfurt Auto Show to debut its Sián FKP 37 hypercar. Based on the Lamborghini Aventador, the Sián FKP 37 teaches that old dog a new trick by adding a hybrid supercapacitor system, adding 34hp additional (25 kW) to assist the 774 hp (577 kW) V12 engine. Only 63 Sian FKP 37s will be built, and even if it has the starting price of $ 3.7 million, they are already sold out. But starting June 1, there is a cheaper way to get your own Sián FKP 37, as long as you don't mind it being at 1: 8 scale. That's when the Lego Technic version comes out, a 3,696-piece kit that will cost $ 379.99.

Highly detailed technical car models have been a thing for the Lego Technic line since the late 1970s. Construction techniques have changed a lot in that time, as has the variety of Technic parts, resulting in a Remarkably accurate scale model of the outrageous Lamborghini. But according to more than four decades of Technic car models, this one still has functional suspension, steering, moving pistons inside its engine, and an eight-speed paddle gearbox.

The Sián FKP 37 is one of the last in the range of 18+ Lego games, although that age classification is due to the difficulty of the construction, not for any NSFW content. Building it should take at least a weekend, if my experience with the Lego Technic LMP2 car is worthwhile (and no, I still haven't taken it apart to correct a small mistake I made at first). Lego and Lamborghini have also put together a series of 13 videos, accessible via QR codes in two included brochures, that says "dig deep into the inspiration behind the different stages of design."

If you're a Lamborghini lover or a total Technic nerd, this latest model could be a must-buy. However, at 23 inches (60 cm) long and 9 inches (25 cm) wide, you will need a large number of shelves to display it.

Lego listing image