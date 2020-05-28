This is why Meghan McCain refuses to share the details of the pregnancy.

Meghan McCainPregnancy is not in dispute.

%MINIFYHTMLa00ee181737da5c544d922198523968514% %MINIFYHTMLa00ee181737da5c544d922198523968514%

Two months after announcing that she and her husband Ben domenech they were expecting their first child together, The view The co-host has rarely shared an idea of ​​her experience as a future mother. In a shared tweet on Thursday, Meghan explained that it is due to the hate comments she often receives online.

"People keep asking and asking me to show photos and details of my pregnancy," she said. wrote. "Since people write in my family photos I put on, they are glad that my father has cancer and is in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media well as much as possible."

He further explained on Instagram: "I believe that children have a right to privacy and I hope that everyone understands as we navigate through this as much as possible without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

Meghan is the daughter of the late US Senator. USA John McCain, who in 2018 died of brain cancer at age 81. The political expert is committed to de-stigmatizing the conversation about pain and death, but not at the expense of his own well-being.