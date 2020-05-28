This is why Meghan McCain refuses to share the details of the pregnancy.

Meghan McCainPregnancy is not in dispute.
Two months after announcing that she and her husband Ben domenech they were expecting their first child together, The view The co-host has rarely shared an idea of her experience as a future mother. In a shared tweet on Thursday, Meghan explained that it is due to the hate comments she often receives online.
"People keep asking and asking me to show photos and details of my pregnancy," she said. wrote. "Since people write in my family photos I put on, they are glad that my father has cancer and is in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media well as much as possible."
He further explained on Instagram: "I believe that children have a right to privacy and I hope that everyone understands as we navigate through this as much as possible without sacrificing our comfort or safety."
Meghan is the daughter of the late US Senator. USA John McCain, who in 2018 died of brain cancer at age 81. The political expert is committed to de-stigmatizing the conversation about pain and death, but not at the expense of his own well-being.
Her message to fans continued: "Lots of inhuman assholes have really screwed up for so many on social media and I learned many difficult lessons about the cruelty of being open and vulnerable on social media during my fight against dad's cancer. "
Despite choosing to keep her pregnancy off the Internet, Meghan has made it clear that she has the love and support of her husband for almost three years.
In April, the 35-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute to Ben on Instagram, saying: "If someone told me the first night we met when we did nothing but laugh and drink pure whiskey until the sun came up that day I would be taking care of me, staying calm, cooking all my cravings, rubbing my back, making me turn off the cable news when I start crying from the intense pain and suffering in our country, playing scrabble and Mario Kart with me whenever I want and do anything to make this upside-down nightmare a comfortable refuge while pregnant with your baby and quarantined during the apocalypse … I thought one of you was smoking something really powerful. "
She continued: "Life continues to throw us curved balls, but we both knew that the first night we met there was no one else for any of us in the world. It was as if God finally formally introduced us, but we already knew who we were waiting for. Our love has always been easy and wild. I love you and I couldn't have created you in my mind, Ben. "
Last year, Meghan revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage after becoming pregnant with a girl.
%MINIFYHTMLa00ee181737da5c544d922198523968516%%MINIFYHTMLa00ee181737da5c544d922198523968517%%MINIFYHTMLa00ee181737da5c544d922198523968518%