This is what Saif Ali Khan taught his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan made an interesting revelation. She said that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was offered the lead role in front of her in Talaash. The film was released in 2012, with Aamir Khan as the protagonist. The actress said she was surprised when Saif told her that she had rejected Talaash.

She shared: "I think at that time Saif wanted to make a more commercial movie." Kareena also blurted out that she only stuck to the project after Aamir Khan signed up to play the lead role. She called it one of her best works. Talaash launched in the same year that Kareena and Saif married.

Speaking about Saif and the things he learned from him, Bebo said, "The best thing I learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always chasing money, success, fame. It has taught me to love the most important things in life. life, that there is something bigger than money, fame and success, that you probably did not know, such as family, love, tranquility, tranquility, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition. " The actress, who has ruled hearts for years, also said she hopes to be an inspiration to younger actors. She hopes they can see the importance of making good decisions in life and compete with themselves and not with each other.

Kareena also spoke about the choices she made. She chose not to pursue a career in Hollywood, unlike her contemporary Priyanka Chopra, since she wanted to be close to her family. She agreed that she would be good at a Hollywood movie. However, she said, "I can also be good in a Hindi movie."

Concluding his talk, Bebo let it slip that he would love to move to London and settle there. "London is my favorite city in the world," he said.