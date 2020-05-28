This is what happened when a Lady Gaga fan prank FedEx.

It looks like FedEx is caught up in a bad romance with this Lady Gagafan.
On Wednesday, a little monster got carried away by Twitter after the "Stupid Love,quot; singer made a special announcement. Sharing photos of herself driving a Chromatica-themed truck to celebrate the release of her next album, ChromaticGaga joked that she was personally delivering copies of the highly anticipated album.
"Delivering #Chromatica to all retailers around the world …", she said, adding, "in chromatic time and distance they do not exist,quot;.
Once the post was sent to Twittersphere, the fan took the moment to play a prank on FedEx. Using Gaga's image from the A star has been born The actress's original tweet, the fan wrote: "@FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me while driving my block delivering packages for you. I wrote your plates just in time … it said & # 39; PSSYWGN & # 39 ;, please something immediately. "
Not realizing Little Monster was referring to Gaga's tweet, they received a real inquiry from the official FedEx customer service Twitter account in hopes of launching an investigation against the alleged driver.
"Hi, I'm Lisa. I'm sorry to hear of this incident," FedEx's response began. "Please send as much information as possible. Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number and whether it was a FedEx Express, Ground or Home Delivery truck so I can report it to the appropriate station."
Almost immediately, other fans stepped in to enjoy the hilarious delivery service mistake. "NOW THIS IS WHAT I PAY INTERNET FOR," wrote a Little Monster, followed by another, who said, "Lisa !!!! We love you, Lisa! Pretending to be concerned, another fan tweeted," We'd like to help. too. Our Mentor was not meant to disturb anyone. She was delivering friendly music. "
This prank is not the only Gaga content that has been making waves on social media lately. On Tuesday, she teamed up with Ariana Grande to celebrate the release of their single "Rain On Me,quot; with a special weather forecast video. Not only did fans love to see the musical duo collaborate again, but they also received a special cameo from Grande's new boyfriend. Dalton Gomez too. During the video, the 26-year-old real estate agent was seen spraying water out of the frame on the "Into You,quot; singer while streaming part of the broadcast.
%MINIFYHTMLda6d605c42d5aba6609e64cbfbff33f816%%MINIFYHTMLda6d605c42d5aba6609e64cbfbff33f817%