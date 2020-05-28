This is what happened when a Lady Gaga fan prank FedEx.

It looks like FedEx is caught up in a bad romance with this Lady Gagafan.

On Wednesday, a little monster got carried away by Twitter after the "Stupid Love,quot; singer made a special announcement. Sharing photos of herself driving a Chromatica-themed truck to celebrate the release of her next album, ChromaticGaga joked that she was personally delivering copies of the highly anticipated album.

"Delivering #Chromatica to all retailers around the world …", she said, adding, "in chromatic time and distance they do not exist,quot;.

Once the post was sent to Twittersphere, the fan took the moment to play a prank on FedEx. Using Gaga's image from the A star has been born The actress's original tweet, the fan wrote: "@FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me while driving my block delivering packages for you. I wrote your plates just in time … it said & # 39; PSSYWGN & # 39 ;, please something immediately. "