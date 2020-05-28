This fake $ 420 anti-5G USB flash drive is hysterically stupid – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc0fd178715f8ae7eef1bff605e8f1bf313%

An "anti-5G,quot; USB flash drive sells online for up to $ 420, promising to block the adverse effects of the new telecommunications standard.

5G has been at the center of wild conspiracy theories for a couple of years, including a new variety of unfounded theories that associate 5G technology with the new coronavirus pandemic.

The USB device in question is a 128MB storage device that costs $ 6, but people who fall for 5G conspiracy theories will likely fall for this, too.

For years, we've been talking about the advent of 5G technology, hoping that smartphone operators and manufacturers will create the technology that would bring us gigabit internet on phones. Little did we know at the time that the launch of 5G would spawn a highly contagious viral campaign that says 5G is dangerous, and should be opposed.

%MINIFYHTMLc0fd178715f8ae7eef1bff605e8f1bf314% %MINIFYHTMLc0fd178715f8ae7eef1bff605e8f1bf314%

5G conspiracy theories, many originating from Russia, were fueled by the unexpected arrival of the coronavirus. Somehow, some people put the two together and created the ultimate conspiracy theory: 5G will increase the risk of coronavirus transmission. Anyone who thinks 5G is detrimental to health is terribly likely to consider investing in this $ 420 anti-5G USB device, which is definitely a scam. Because if you're already knee-deep in conspiracy theory, you'd better shell out to stay safe.

It's called 5GBioShield and it sells for £ 339 ($ 420) in the UK, where a member of the Glastonbury Town Council's 5G Advisory Committee recommended it to others, for BBC news. It's cheaper if you buy it in packs of three (£ 958 or $ 1,182), though UK Trade Standards officials are looking to stop sales of the fraudulent device.

"We use this device and find it useful," said Tony Hall, the councilman in question. "I also felt 'calmer' at home," he said, adding that he was able to sleep through the night and have more dreams. He says the company could develop a 5G protection system for its entire city against electromagnetic radiation. British regulator Ofcom has already released an extensive report explaining the myths and realities of the 5G rollout.

The company that sells the stick describes it as a device that "provides protection for your home and family, thanks to the portable nano-layer holographic catalyst, which can be used or placed near a smartphone or any other electrical, radiation device or EMF (electromagnetic). field) emitting device ". Amazing.

"Through a process of quantum oscillation, the 5GBioShield USB Key balances and harmonizes disturbing frequencies arising from device-induced electrical fog such as laptops, cordless phones, Wi-Fi, tablets, etc." If you buy any of that, then the 5GBioShield might be for you. Assuming, of course, that you can get it.

The USB key is a normal storage device with 128MB of memory and a sticker on top. Retailers for around £ 5 ($ 6) per key in China, said Ken Munro of Pen Test Partners, Ken Munro BBC about the contraption, which he dismantled.

"Now, we are not 5G quantum experts, but that adhesive closely resembles one available on stationery vendor sheets for less than a penny each," he said, suggesting that 5GBioShield is nothing more than a scam.

%MINIFYHTMLc0fd178715f8ae7eef1bff605e8f1bf315%

BBC news He spoke to one of the scam's creators, who also operate a website that sells a dietary supplement that "leads to relativistic time dilation and biological quantum entanglement at the DNA level." Sounds good. The woman said that her company was the sole distributor of 5GBioShield, but that they did not do it themselves.

"We are in possession of a large amount of technical information, with abundant supporting historical research," he said. "As you understand, we are not authorized to fully disclose all of this confidential information to third parties, for obvious reasons."

As for the audacity to defraud people with so much money, she assures that BBC they are not cheap to do

"Regarding the cost analysis that your research has produced, I believe that the lack of detailed information will not lead you to the exact computation of our production costs and expenses, including the cost of IP (intellectual property rights), And so on, "he said." Therefore, it is difficult to take your assessment seriously as you have clearly not investigated the underlying facts in any meaningful way. "

5G cell towers. Image Source: Culture / REX / Shutterstock