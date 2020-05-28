This could be the first major leak of the iPhone 13 – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLea2833a9bf194cc496bdf403d8fa2fd511%

The launch of the iPhone 12 is several months away, but the first rumors of the iPhone 13 are already here.

A filter that offers rumors from Apple regularly revealed the alleged specifications of the iPhone 13 camera for at least one model of the iPhone 2021 generation.

There's no way to confirm any of the data right now, even if it's real, and the filter doesn't explain where it came from.

The iPhone 12 series will be released in September or October, depending on how well it contains the new coronavirus threat at the time. A leaker said a few days ago that Apple could move the iPhone event to September to increase its chances of hosting an in-person launch. An audience is allegedly needed for what could be an exciting ad for "One More Thing," the unveiling of Apple's first augmented reality glasses. What's also interesting is that the iPhone 12 and Apple Glass aren't the only unannounced Apple products that are detailed in the new leaks. Various reports have addressed next year's iPhone generation, and the latest leak describes the high-end camera module that could equip some of the iPhone 13 models next year.

A Twitter user who goes by the name of Sugar candy, and who publishes Apple rumors with some regularity, shared the "alleged,quot; camera plans for one of the prototypes of the iPhone 13.

The * so-called * plans for D6x cameras (series 13) • Wide 1x optical zoom (6x digital zoom) 64mp

• Telephoto optical zoom 3x-5x (digital zoom 15-20x) 40mp

• 64mp anamorphic lens (2.1: 1)

• 0.25x min ultra wide angle (reverse optical zoom) 40mp

• Li-Dar 4.0 Huuuuugggeeeee amount of 🧂 – Fudge (@choco_bit) May 27, 2020

According to him, some of the iPhone 13 models could present a quad camera system next year, as well as a LiDAR lens, with the following specifications (via MacRumors):

64-megapixel wide-angle lens with 1x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom

40 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x-5x optical zoom and 15-20x digital zoom

64 megapixel anamorphic lens for video capture (2.1: 1)

40 megapixel .25x min ultra-wide-angle lens with reverse optical zoom

LiDAR 4.0

He also posted a rough sketch for the camera system detailed above:

Sugar candy He made it clear that all this information must be taken with enough salt, as nothing is confirmed. Apple has prototypes in development long before the launch of an iPhone, but it is too early to trust the rumors of the iPhone 13. Apple has plenty of time to change its mind before having to finalize the design and specifications of the iPhone 13.

If the above camera system turns out to be accurate, it's likely to power the iPhone 13 Pro models. This year's iPhone 12 Pros will get triple-lens camera systems like their predecessors, but they'll also have a separate LiDAR camera that was introduced by First time on iPad Pro 2020 models.

It is unclear what kind of updates we should expect from iPhone 12 cameras. MacRumors He explains, previous rumors said that iPhone 12 models could include 64-megapixel wide-angle lenses, as well as telephoto lenses that can support up to 3x optical zoom.

Separately, the same leaker said a few days ago that the iPhone 13 series will include an iPhone without a port, a rumor we've also heard from other sources. But there is also no guarantee that the first iPhone without a port will arrive next year.