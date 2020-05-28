Third Night of Violence Looms in Minneapolis, National Guard Deployment – Up News Info

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the state National Guard to help restore order in Minneapolis, where protesters took to the streets to vent their anger at the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors have not yet said whether the four police officers involved in the incident that resulted in Floyd's death would face criminal charges. State and federal prosecutors are investigating the confrontation that ended with African-American man Floyd pleading with white police officer Derek Chauvin to stop kneeling on his neck, saying, "I can't breathe."

Viewers captured video of the incident, sparking international outrage and the immediate dismissal of the four police officers involved in the scene.

"We are going to investigate it as quickly, as thoroughly and fully as justice requires," said Mike Freeman, the district attorney for Hennepin County, at a press conference. "Sometimes that takes a little time, and we ask people to be patient." The protesters did not expect approval. They hit the streets in Minneapolis as of Tuesday night, and Los Angeles saw Highway 101 blocked on Wednesday night by a march organized by Black Lives Matter. More than a dozen people were arrested in New York City on Thursday night at a Union Square protest, while San Francisco and Memphis were among other cities where angry citizens took to the streets. Most major news networks broadcast news of the scene, and some came live from Minneapolis and elsewhere.

In Minneapolis, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to break up the violence on Wednesday night. A man was killed, but it was not clear how he died. The widespread looting broke out, with a Target store on Lake Street in the city particularly victimized, and an AutoZone caught fire.

"Unfortunately, some people have engaged in illegal and dangerous activities, such as arson, riot, looting, and damage to public and private property," said the governor. Walz said in his application for the National Guard. "These activities threaten the safety of legal protesters and other Minnesotans, and both responders and protesters have already been injured."