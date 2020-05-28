There was something hurt inside me

%MINIFYHTMLd86f0c088317ad8bb61b235bc00f6aaf13%

Writing a powerful essay to commemorate Mental Health Month, the successful & # 39; Habana & # 39; She confesses that behind every happy image of herself, there were moments when she was desperate for relief.

Camila Cabello She has drawn the curtain on her real life in a forceful new essay, revealing that there are no photos of herself dealing with obsessive compulsive clutter dramas.

The hitmaker from "La Habana" admits that for every magical moment she carries of herself looking happy or working in the studio, there are several low moments, during which she and her mother try to discover their latest OCD collapse.

Marking Mental Health Month, the 23-year-old agreed to speak about her own problems for WSJ magazine, describing how her battle with OCD changes her life from time to time.

"If you look at the photos I posted on Instagram over the past year, you will find photos of me writing in the studio, photos in a hallway in a dot bomb outfit before going on stage to perform, photos of I snuggled up with my dog, Eugene , on a sofa, and photos of me bursting with emotion to play my music, "he writes.

"But this is what there are no photos from last year: me crying in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many OCD symptoms she was experiencing. My mom and I in a hotel room reading books about OCD because I was desperate for Relief. I was experiencing what seemed like constant, unwavering, unrelenting anxiety that made everyday life painfully difficult. "

Camila admits that she doubted her problems because she felt "ashamed and ashamed."

"That same little voice also told me that perhaps I was being ungrateful for all the good things in my life, and that hiding the open wound I had been avoiding in recent years was the easiest and fastest solution," she writes. "But all of that is not the truth. There was something that hurt inside me, and I didn't have the ability to heal or handle it. To heal, I had to talk about it."

"Denying my suffering and rebuking myself didn't help. I had to say those three revolutionary words: I need help."

She goes on to explain that her OCD kept her awake at night and caused "chronic headaches," adding, "My body went through what looked like multiple roller coasters every day."

But recently she has come to terms with her fight for mental health, saying, "I listen to her, because I know she's just trying to keep me safe, but I don't pay too much attention to her. And I'm sure I won't." don't let him make any decisions. "

"I feel healthier and more connected to myself than I have been, and today I rarely suffer from OCD symptoms. Anxiety comes and goes, but now it feels like another difficult emotion, rather than something that is consuming my life By doing the job and showing up every day, I feel like I have more confidence in myself than ever. "