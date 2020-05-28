%MINIFYHTMLf9246b32666785f59b18f4a942e3085013%

CDC coronavirus advice and other related information should generally be considered the most accurate and reliable information available.

Last week, however, the CDC made a big change to the COVID-19 information on its website that caused quite a stir.

The CDC now says that the new coronavirus doesn't spread easily by touching surfaces or objects, but you should completely ignore that advice if you want to stay safe.

The new coronavirus is still so new that our knowledge of the virus continues to change almost daily. The things we think we know for sure one week can prove wrong the next, and the information we've been reading for months can be flipped over your head in an instant. A perfect example came last week when Trump stated that he was taking hydroxychloroquine regularly as a preventative measure to prevent COVID-19 capture. It goes without saying that Trump lies all the time, so we have no way of knowing if he is really taking the drug or not.

First of all, there has never been any suggestion from the medical community that hydroxychloroquine can work as a preventive measure. Instead, the drug has been studied as a potential therapy for people who have already contracted COVID-19. Trump has been repeatedly talking about it without real science to back up his claim, and then the inevitable happened last Friday: A massive study found that Trump's beloved hydroxychloroquine actually worsens the coronavirus. The study analyzed the cases of more than 96,000 COVID-19 patients worldwide. He found that when used alone or when combined with an antibiotic, hydroxychloroquine dramatically increases the chance that a patient will develop severe cardiac arrhythmia or die.

Of course, we knew long before hydroxychloroquine exploded in Trump's face that his recommendations registering the new coronavirus can and should be ignored. CDC, on the other hand, is an organization we can trust to deliver the most accurate and reliable information available. The organization is also generally very cautious with the way it presents information. If the CDC makes a recommendation, like the one that says we should all wear face masks and practice social distancing, it should almost always listen. We say "almost,quot; because there is a new tidbit at the CDC coronavirus site that you should definitely consider ignoring.

Last week, we informed you of a small but significant change on the CDC pages on how to avoid getting sick with COVID-19. The site had previously included a note that it is possible to contract the disease by touching a surface or object with the virus. For example, if a sick person touches the door knob and then touches the same door knob, they can potentially get the new coronavirus on their hands and become infected by touching their face. Now, however, CDC has changed that section of its site. Here is the new propaganda:

The virus spreads easily between people. The ease with which a virus is transmitted from person to person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious, like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, which means it goes from person to person non-stop. The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably among people. Information from the current COVID-19 pandemic suggests that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious. The virus does not spread easily in other ways. COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning how it spreads. COVID-19 may spread in other ways, but these are not believed to be the main ways the virus spreads. By touching surfaces or objects . It is possible for a person to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not believed to be the primary form of virus spread, but we are still learning more about this virus.

. It is possible for a person to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not believed to be the primary form of virus spread, but we are still learning more about this virus. From animals to people . At this time, the risk of spreading COVID-19 from animals to people is considered low. Learn about COVID-19 and pets and other animals.

. At this time, the risk of spreading COVID-19 from animals to people is considered low. Learn about COVID-19 and pets and other animals. From people to animals. It appears that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations. The CDC knows that a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, primarily after close contact with people with COVID-19. Learn what to do if you have pets.

As you can see above, the CDC site now says, "It may be possible for a person to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. It is not believed that This is the main way of spreading the virus, but we are still learning more about this virus. " But that data is under a big heading that bluntly says that "the virus does not spread easily in other ways."

This is dangerous. The CDC recognizes that there is not yet enough information to conclusively determine how easy it is to spread the virus from contact with surfaces. But changing the wording in that section's heading to such a clear state that the virus "doesn't spread easily,quot; by touching surfaces or objects is a bad idea.

If you want to play it safe, you should not change anything you are doing in terms of the precautions you have been taking. Continue to avoid touching surfaces whenever possible in public, and continue to use hand sanitizer whenever you do. Disinfect and quarantine all mail, packages, grocery packaging, and anything else that enters your home. The safe guideline is that the new coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces like metal and plastic for up to three or four days and on porous surfaces like cardboard and organic material for up to a day. Keep this in mind and treat everything you come in contact with as if it were contaminated.

