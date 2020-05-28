Theaters in France will reopen from June 22 – Up News Info

French theaters will be able to reopen starting June 22, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced tonight. This is sooner than expected, as French Culture Minister Franck Riester said earlier this week that theaters were expecting a restart from July 1. The decision was made in concert with the industry, Philippe said today, to allow exhibitors and distributors to organize national campaigns. Social distancing measures will be implemented, although Philippe did not elaborate.

In the areas of the country that have been identified as "green", live cinemas will be able to open from June 2 with social distance and required masks. The Ile de France region, which includes Paris, went from being a Red zone to an "Orange" one, and there will be a particular vigilance, although the opening of parks and gardens will be allowed as of this weekend.

Restaurants, bars and cafes will be able to open from June 2 with social distancing protocols throughout the country, although in Paris it will only be possible to sit outside before a reevaluation later this month.

France is now entering the second phase of easing the coronavirus blocking measures. This will last from June 2 to June 21. "We are better than we expected," Philippe said as he addressed the nation tonight. "This good news is not the fruit of a miracle, it is the result of hard work … his vigor and civic mindset." However, "it is not good enough to bring everything back to normal."

Contact sports will continue to be prohibited, as will gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces. Museums and monuments may be opened, but nightclubs will remain closed. The beaches, the gyms and the swimming pools have the green light since June 2.

