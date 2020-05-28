The world is still far from crowded immunity to the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML4d9605c98a5e53b33e3bb3042ee50d7111%

The coronavirus still has a long way to go. That is the message of a series of new studies around the world that try to quantify how many people have been infected.

Official case counts often substantially underestimate the number of coronavirus infections. But even in the results of a new set of studies that assess the population more broadly to estimate everyone who has been infected, the percentage of people who have been infected so far is still in the single digits. The numbers are a fraction of the threshold known as collective immunity, at which the virus can no longer spread widely. The precise threshold of herd immunity for the new coronavirus is not yet clear; But several experts said they believed it would be more than 60 percent.







Herd immunity estimation At least 60% of the population.

<! – -> NY 19.9% ​​have antibodies

<! – -> London 17.5% have antibodies

<! – -> Madrid 11.3% have antibodies

<! – -> Wuhan (returning workers) 10% have antibodies

<! – -> Boston 9.9% have antibodies

<! – -> Stockholm 7.3% have antibodies

<! – -> Barcelona 7.1% have antibodies

<! – ->



Even in some of the most affected cities in the world, according to studies, the vast majority of people are still vulnerable to the virus.

Some countries, especially Sweden, and briefly Great Britain, have experimented with limited blockages in an effort to increase immunity in their populations. But even in these places, recent studies indicate that no more than 7 to 17 percent of people have been infected so far. In New York City, which has had the largest outbreak of coronavirus in the United States, about 20 percent of city residents have been infected with the virus in early May, according to a survey of people in supermarkets and community centers published by governor's office

Similar surveys are underway in China, where the coronavirus first emerged, but no results have yet been reported. A study from a single hospital in Wuhan City found that about 10 percent of people seeking to return to work had been infected with the virus.

Taken together, the studies show that herd immunity protection is unlikely to be achieved "in the short term," said Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The herd's immunity threshold for this new disease is still uncertain, but many epidemiologists believe it will be reached when between 60 and 80 percent of the population has been infected and develops resistance. A lower level of immunity in the population may slow the spread of disease somewhat, but the herd immunity number represents the point at which infections are much less likely to develop into large outbreaks.

"We don't have a good way to build it safely, to be honest, not in the short term," said Dr. Mina. "Unless we allow the virus to run rampant again, but I think society has decided that that's not an approach available to us."

New studies look for antibodies in people's blood, proteins produced by the immune system that indicate past infection. An advantage of this test is that it can capture people who may have been asymptomatic and did not know they were sick. One downside is that the tests are sometimes incorrect, and several studies, including one notable in California, have been criticized for failing to account for the possibility of inaccurate results or not representing the entire population.

Studies using these tests to examine a cross section of a population, often called serological surveys, are being carried out across the country and the world.

While these studies are far from perfect, said Carl Bergstrom, a biology professor at the University of Washington, together they give a better idea of ​​how far the coronavirus has actually spread, and its potential to spread further.

The herd immunity threshold may differ from place to place, depending on factors such as density and social interaction, he said. But, on average, experts say it will require at least 60 percent immunity in the population. If the disease spreads more easily than is currently believed, the number may be higher. If there is a lot of variation in the probability that people will become infected when exposed, that could reduce the number.

All estimates of herd immunity assume that a past infection will protect people from getting sick a second time. There is suggestive evidence that people achieve immunity to the coronavirus, but it is not yet certain if that is true in all cases; how robust immunity can be; or how long it will last.

Harvard's Dr. Mina said that thinking of immunity in the population as a firewall, slowing the spread of the disease.

If he is infected with the virus and enters a room where everyone is susceptible, he said, he could infect two to three other people on average.

"On the other hand, if you go in and three out of four people are already immune, then on average, you will infect one person or less in that room," he said. That person in turn could also infect fewer new people. And that makes it much less likely that a large bud can flourish.

Even with collective immunity, some people will get sick. "Your own risk, if exposed, is the same," said Gypsyamber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University. "You are much less likely to expose yourself."

Diseases like measles and chicken pox, which were once very common among children, are now extremely rare in the United States because vaccines have helped develop enough immunity to contain outbreaks.

We do not have a coronavirus vaccine, so reaching the collective immunity without new and more effective treatment could mean many more infections and many more deaths.

If you assume that protection of the herd could be accomplished when 60 percent of the population becomes resistant to the virus, that means New York City is only a third of the way. And, so far, nearly 250 out of every 100,000 city residents have died. New York City still has millions of residents vulnerable to contracting and spreading this disease, and tens of thousands more who are at risk of dying.

"Would anyone recommend that people go through something like what happened in New York?" said Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida. "There are many people who talk about this controlled infection of young people, but it feels arrogant to think that you can handle this virus." It is very difficult to handle. "

In other cities, serological surveys show even smaller percentages of people with antibodies. The quality of these studies is somewhat varied, either because the samples were not randomized or because the tests were not accurate enough. But the variety of studies shows that most places would have to see 10 or more times more disease, and possibly death, to get to the point where an outbreak couldn't take off.

Serological studies can also help scientists determine how deadly the virus really is. Currently, estimates of what is called the infection death rate are approximate. To accurately calculate them, it is important to know how many people in one place died from the virus and how many became infected. Evidence-dependent official case rates underestimate the true extent of infections in the population. Serology helps us see the true footprint of the outbreak.

In New York City, where 20 percent of people were infected with the virus before May 2, according to antibody tests, and more than 18,000 had died by then, the death rate from infection appears to be about 1 percent.

For comparison, the mortality rate from influenza infection is estimated between 0.1 and 0.2 percent. But the way the government estimates flu cases each year is less accurate than using serological tests and tends to underestimate the number of infections, skewing the number of fatalities.

But even if the death rates were identical, Covid-19 would be a much more dangerous disease than the flu. It has to do with the number of people who are at risk of getting sick and dying as the disease spreads.

With the flu, only about half of the population is at risk of getting sick in a given flu season. Many people already have some immunity, either because they have been sick with a similar strain of flu or because they received a flu shot that was a good combination for the version of the virus they found that year.

That number is not high enough to fully achieve herd immunity, and the flu still circulates every year. But there are benefits to partial immunity in the population: Only a fraction of adults are at risk of getting the flu in a normal year, and they can spread it less quickly, too. That means that the number of people at risk of dying is also much less.

Covid-19, unlike the flu, is a new disease. Before this year, no one in the world had any immunity. And that means that even if infection death rates were similar, it has the potential to kill many more people. One percent of a large number is greater than 1 percent of a smaller number.

"There are not 328 million Americans who are susceptible to the flu each fall at the start of the flu season," said Andrew Noymer, associate professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine. "But there are 328 million Americans who were susceptible to this when this started."