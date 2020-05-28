The VR experience of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; Galaxy & # 39; Edge in the works of Lucasfilm, Oculus of Facebook – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLea18963b53117184357fdcc242f74f1711%

With social distancing requirements apt to drive virtual reality, especially in public places like theme parks, Lucasfilm and Oculus VR specialists are joining forces for a new Star Wars attraction.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge It is an original story that will include multiple game styles and difficulty settings, according to a blog post announced by the company. The goal will be to attract a wide variety of players when the experience launches later this year.

Developing the experience are ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's group dedicated to "immersive entertainment," and Oculus, owned by Facebook since 2014. Disney hopes to reopen its US parks in phases during the summer after months of closings due to COVID-19.

Scott Trowbridge, creative portfolio executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, described the new experience as an "extension of the narrative found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. "He added that" it is based on the tradition of a land that has redefined what can be an experience in the Disney park. "

According to the companies, the new title is "established between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu. "It takes place" outside Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge " and "I will leave Star Wars VR fans and gamers explore the Star Wars galaxy like never before through completely new and interactive adventures. "

Disney had been looking to increase attendance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions at its California and Florida theme parks before COVID-19. Opening the Star Wars The park areas were an important initiative in 2019, in coordination with the theatrical launch of the last Star Wars delivery. Attendance was initially smooth, and the veteran executive who had overseen the deployment left the company last September. Bob Chapek, who headed the company's Parks and Resorts division for years, was promoted to CEO in February.

"We are very happy to collaborate with ILMxLAB again in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge"Said Facebook Vice President of Content AR / VR Mike Verdu." Virtual reality is an incredibly powerful medium of storytelling; this experience will immerse fans in a deep and exciting adventure within the Star Wars galaxy as they are transported to impossible places through the power of virtual reality. "