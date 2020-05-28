The University of Minnesota will limit its ties to the Minneapolis Police Department after the death of George Floyd

%MINIFYHTML7413199087cd4edc390b1ce59a2799d211%

Many people around the world have been expressing anger and disappointment in response to George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck, ultimately leading to his death.

The University of Minnesota, located in Minneapolis, recently announced that they will limit their ties to the police department after George's death.

According to CNNThe university president issued a statement to professors and students on Wednesday night making the announcement. President Joan Gabel said the university "will no longer have contracts with the Minneapolis Police Department to receive additional support from law enforcement."

The statement went on to say that the university will not use the police department for "specialized services necessary for university events."

“I don't have the words to fully express my pain and anger and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but they also fear for their own safety. We will limit our collaboration with the MPD to patrols and joint investigations that directly improve the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and arrest those who put our students, teachers, and staff at risk. ”

George Floyd was reportedly pronounced deceased after a video posted on social media showed a police officer kneeling on his neck. He pleaded with the officer to get off his neck because he couldn't breathe. The officer remained on his neck until he could no longer breathe. He was taken off the scene without responding and then announced deceased.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94