The Tokyo Olympics are just beginning the race to restart – Up News Info

TOKYO – Just two months after the unprecedented Olympic postponement, Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto was asked on Thursday about progress toward rescheduling next year's Tokyo Games.

"If you ask, we are just around the first corner of the 400-meter race, I can't answer that question," Muto said, speaking through an interpreter during an online press conference. "But I can tell you this. I don't think we're late for our preparations. I don't think they're holding us back in any way. "

But upon hearing the limited details Muto provided, the preparations seem to be just outside the initial blocks.

A former deputy governor of the Bank of Japan, Muto has spoken cautiously since the coronavirus pandemic caused the postponement and says little about progress. He said he would not expect much solid news until planning reaches the "second phase,quot; in the fall.

This includes who pays for the delay, which is estimated in Japan at $ 2 billion to $ 6 billion, how to keep fans, staff and athletes safe from the coronavirus, and making arrangements to secure the same 43 locations and the same competition calendar.

"Right now we don't have any specific details or elements that we can talk about," he said. "We all agree that, in addition to heat countermeasures, we will have to take coronavirus measures."

In the past week, the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and IOC member John Coates, who oversees preparations for Tokyo, have speculated more openly on how the games could take place.

In interviews, Bach suggested a possible quarantine for athletes, raised the possibility of poor fan access, and did not rule out empty stadiums.

Coates, who spoke last week on a News Corp Australia digital forum and reported in The Australian newspaper, was very frank.

"We have real problems because we have athletes who have to come from 206 different countries," said Coates.

It escaped the numbers: 11,000 Olympic athletes, 5,000 technical officials and coaches, 20,000 media, and 60,000 volunteers.

"There are a lot of people," said Coates, without even adding 4,400 athletes and Paralympic staff.

Muto said October was coming, and Coates said the same, as a time when "many things will become clear in the process."

"October will be that point when we start the detailed discussions," Muto said.

He said he excluded any decision about "going or not going,quot; with the Olympics. Muto has always said the games are underway, although Bach and Tokyo Organizing Committee Chairman Yoshiro Mori agree that they cannot be delayed again.

Another delay will mean a cancellation.

“This is a great company. This is a great job, "said Muto. “We have to do something in a year and a few months that required years of real preparation. So there are so many things that we have to review and decide in such a short time. "