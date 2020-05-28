The star of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39 ;, John Boyega, tells racists to "fuck,quot; after George Floyd Post's backlash

Star Wars actor John Boyega launched into a passionate tirade, telling racists to "screw up,quot; those who were in arms after posting a tribute to George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a police officer. white police.

"This just burns. It seems to be an endless cycle. Assassins must be severely accused. Even in the face of death, this man was given zero empathy." I really hate racists. "

It was that second tweet that really provoked people, but really only real racists should have been offended. But the #AllLivesMatter team had the mentions of Boyega in ruins, and he responded.

"It is very, very important right now that we ignore ignorance and ignore the people who pass by and we try to make these situations what they are not," he said in a video.

"I don't even apologize first of all, you better believe that. But there is no way I have the opinion that there are no other forms of racism. Of course, there are other forms of racism, but a black man was simply murdered. Cold blood on the streets, again, as he said he couldn't breathe.

"Then I say it again," he continues. "F * ck, racist white people. I said what I said, and if you're a fan of me and you support my work and you're racist and you're discussing what I was saying, fuck you, you're fucking crazy.