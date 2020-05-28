The star of & # 39; Spider-Verse & # 39; Shameik Moore Apologizes For Offending People With George Floyd Comments

%MINIFYHTMLf69926fe2f42aafade6c5532681f115111%

The actor, who plays Miles Morales in & # 39; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse & # 39 ;, enters Instagram Live to explain his previous comments after suggesting that the black community should find a way to avoid being killed. or hunted.

Shameik moore He has clarified his controversial comments he made in the wake of George Floyd's death. The "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"Star received a backlash after saying the black community could find a way to avoid being killed or hunted.

After her tweets garnered negative comments, she logged onto Instagram Live to explain her views on police brutality. "People are dying and we are handling it differently," he said, before pointing out, "Power hungry policemen should be completely rebuked, they should be punished for their behavior, for how they are handling us, for taking our brothers , our sisters, our fathers, our mothers. "

Shameik went on to explain that he gave his opinion on the situation after watching a video of a young man "barking" at a police officer and that he wanted to start a conversation on how to reduce the situation during interactions with the police. "Is there another way to handle those situations," he continued. "Speaking appropriately, with your hand behind your back. There is a way to speak to men in power, to women in power."

However, the 25-year-old actor realized that he offended the black community with his previous statements and therefore, he said: "I apologized to anyone who has offended the black community. That was not my intention. I am not trying disappoint anyone but I'm trying to think of a solution. "

In his tweets posted on Thursday, May 28, Shameik wrote: "I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to listen." He added: "We need to learn to deal with the police … and / or racism … because THIS is the part of the stage that we have not been able to solve. We have to work in our community before blaming everything on & # 39; racist & # 39; and the police. "

"No one asked for my opinion, but it is 2020, not 1945 … which means that I am more focused on black FUTURES than black history," he continued. "I personally refuse to feel like a victim. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I am not afraid [sic] for my life because I know how to behave in tufa situations."

Rather than call for an end to police violence, Shameik asked, "Can we the black community find ways to avoid being killed or hunted"? While emphasizing that he wants innocent black men to stop being killed by police, he said he wants to see how his community can "help stop the problem."