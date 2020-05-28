The remote city of Maine decides to eliminate its only public telephone

%MINIFYHTML1d4024426106aad4a234aa825bf66f0113%

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – A remote Maine city hangs up its pay phone after residents and officials notice its lack of use.

Wytopitlock, a small town in northeast Maine, made the call Wednesday to remove his public interest payphone that state bureaucrats saw as a connection to the past, the Portland Press Herald reported.

"But we've never seen anyone use it," said Steve Waite, a city fire chief. "Driving through or at the station, we have never seen anyone make a call from it or take it."

Now Wytopitlock, the disorganized city of 140 residents, is looking at how they can better take advantage of the area occupied by the phone near the fire station.

Diane Hines, the city administrator, wrote to the state Public Utilities Commission in early May about the lack of use.

The public interest pay phone is dispersed in 34 other remote communities in the state as part of a program established by the Legislature in 2005.

Their goal was to locate coin-free phones that allowed free local calls, as well as emergency calls and paid long distance calls in places where a phone "will improve public health, safety and well-being."

The cost to maintain the phone was subsidized by phone customers, up to $ 50,000 annually, through the state's Universal Service Fund.

While Wytopitlock residents did not see the use of the phone system, people without mobile phones value it in urban areas.

One was installed in downtown Biddeford in 2016.