The most powerful Raspberry Pi now has 8GB of RAM

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has doubled the maximum amount of RAM available on the Raspberry Pi 4 to 8GB with a new device that sells for $ 75. To take advantage of the increased RAM, the foundation is also releasing a new 64-bit version of its operating system in the early beta version. The new Raspberry Pi 4 is identical to the device that was announced in June last year, which means it has the same ARM-based CPU and HDMI, USB 3, and Ethernet ports.

8 GB is a lot of RAM considering the size and price of the Raspberry Pi. It's the same as many iconic smartphones released this year, and enough for an entry-level gaming PC. The Raspberry Pi Foundation says that the additional memory should come in handy for compiling large pieces of software, running heavy server workloads, or perhaps just having more browser tabs open at once. We are sure that it will not take long for the community to find many interesting uses.

The Pi 4 is also available with 4GB and 2GB of RAM

To make the most of the largest amount of RAM, the foundation is also releasing a 64-bit version of its Raspbian operating system in the early beta, renamed Raspberry Pi OS. The Linux-based operating system currently uses a 32-bit kernel, which means that it cannot fully use 8GB of RAM. If you prefer not to run the beta software, there are other 64-bit operating systems available for Pi 4 like Ubuntu and Gentoo.

In addition to the new 8GB model, the Raspberry Pi 4 is available with 4GB and 2GB of RAM for $ 55 and $ 35 respectively.