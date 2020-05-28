The Minneapolis Police Officer who murdered George Floyd has a history of allegations of police conduct dating back to 2001

# Roommates, as the country continues to express anger and outrage at George Floyd's mindless death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, more details are emerging about his history of questionable police conduct. According to new reports, Chauvin has had dozens of complaints of misuse of police conduct during his time as a Minneapolis police officer for nearly 20 years.

@NBCNews reports, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is a 19-year veteran of the force, and it has just been revealed that he has a long history of complaints that have largely been ignored … until now. Chauvin joined the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 and his career has been filled with questionable incidents, including incidents of use of force and at least one lawsuit related to a complaint of violations of federal constitutional rights to a prisoner. In 2006, he (along with five other officers) responded to a stabbing at a local Minneapolis home. Police said suspect Wayne Reyes stabbed his friend, his girlfriend, and then threatened to shoot the responding officers. Kill them all with a shotgun.

Police then chased Reyes in his vehicle once he came out with a pistol, and "multiple officers fired multiple shots," killing Reyes, police said in a report. All officers, including Chauvin, were paid vacation leave during an investigation. Also in 2006, Chauvin and other officers were named in a federal lawsuit filed by an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Center at Lino Lakes, the case was ultimately dismissed. In 2008, Chauvin and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance that resulted in the shooting of a suspect. According to police, Ira Latrell Toles, 21, was in the bathroom and tried to escape when Chauvin entered. When Toles reportedly refused to obey Chauvin's order to come down, a fight ensued and Toles grabbed Chauvin's gun. Chauvin shot twice, hitting Toles in the abdomen: they took him to the hospital and he survived and, once again, Chauvin received a paid leave during an internal investigation.

In 2011, Chauvin was again placed on temporary leave after responding to the scene of a shooting. Police said Leroy Martinez, 23, pulled out his gun at the Little Earth of United Tribes public housing complex and was shot by an officer after he refused to drop the gun and listen to commands. Chauvin and other officers arrived at the scene, all of whom were placed on a standard three-day administrative leave as part of the investigation.

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin and three other Minneapolis officers were fired earlier this week after the tragic incident involving George Floyd, whose screams of physical pain were recorded in a cell phone video and whose death sparked multiple protests. Minneapolis police identified the other officers as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng.

