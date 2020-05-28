The meat packing industry must improve for the good of the economy

%MINIFYHTMLb3fb00effe7048facc9f6b16f2d3191d13%

The COVID-19 contagion and death rate in the meat packaging industry has become an aberration, and must be addressed quickly and comprehensively.

As state treasurers, we have been entrusted with the well-being of our communities. Many of us are also tax administrators of states where meat packaging facilities are in operation and trustees of funds invested in meat packaging companies. Our communities and our investments are at serious risk.

This new business environment in which we find ourselves is dominated by a health crisis that has severely affected the results of companies, both large and small. Our entire economy has suffered. It has become painfully obvious that the decisions that each company makes to protect the health and safety of its customers and workers are of paramount importance. Bad decision-making not only affects the bottom line of the company that makes them, we now know that those decisions affect us all.

The meat packaging industry has clearly emerged as a sector of the economy that must immediately adjust its operational and human resource management practices to adequately protect workers from hiring COVID-19. We realize that this industry is not the only one that must make changes. We also understand that what we are asking for is a major undertaking, but this is a crucial time for our economy, and it is time for the meatpacking industry to meet this challenge.

Specifically, we request that these measures be implemented across the industry:

Temperature tests and symptom verification for all people every time they enter each facility

Providing free, continuous and on-demand testing to identify workers who are positive for COVID-19

Require companies to immediately notify the state health department of all positive tests so that contact tracing occurs quickly enough to minimize contagion

Reward, not punish, employees who take appropriate measures to protect the health of the factory, such as staying home when they are sick and effectively self-quarantining

Ensure adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for all employees: PPE that is replenished for each employee in accordance with CDC guidelines

Change settings for each workspace and break space to provide at least 6 feet of physical distance between employees

Ensure continuous monitoring by independent entities (health departments, unions and / or the media) to ensure that these measures are effectively implemented at each facility

Update employee health care benefits to fully cover costs incurred by employees and their families related to COVID-19

Remove restrictions on whistleblowers, such as the use of AG-Gag protections that hinder full transparency

Companies that continue to allow the spread of COVID-19 to break out on their premises create an unacceptable threat to the health of their employees, the families of their employees, and the communities in which they live and where the company operates. We have already seen that failure to act creates economic chaos and will compel states and municipalities to take measures to defend the health of our communities.

Furthermore, illnesses and deaths caused by inaction will adversely affect relationships with suppliers and end customers, and ultimately destroy shareholder value. We believe that this process has already begun. Immediate and appropriate measures must be taken before further damage occurs.

We are concerned that companies in this industry may feel a false sense of security as a result of the President's use of the Defense Production Law. The Defense Production Act may provide some protection against liability, but it will not protect these companies from harm to their brands.

Finally, we suggest that the industry carefully consider the long-term reduction in meat demand that could be caused by the failure of the meat packaging industry to act urgently to assure the American people that their food supply is safe.

Disturbing images of meat packaging operations and human resource management practices are now featured daily in the media. The poor health outcomes of half-hearted implementation of the health and safety measures we have described become evident in days and weeks. Repeating these negative images will affect consumer behavior if no action is taken. Each COVID-19 death will trigger another round of negative media exposure and permanently impact the demand for meat and negatively affect our overall economy.

For all these reasons, we urge all meat packing companies, including but not limited to Cargill Meat Solutions Corp, JBS SA, National Beef Packing Company LLC, Tyson Foods, and Smithfield Foods (owned by the WH Group) to take immediate action to reduce and finally eliminate the COVID-19 contagion in its facilities. We are aware that some companies in the meat packaging industry, such as Mountain States Rosen, have taken and continue to take appropriate measures to contain and reduce the spread of COVID-19. We applaud you for those actions. However, this economic and health crisis requires every company in this industry to respond effectively.

This statement is the shared opinion of the following authors: Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, Maine Treasurer Henry Beck, Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg, Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine, Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read, and Rhode Treasurer Island Seth Magaziner.