The Investigation Rules & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; did not discriminate against Gabrielle Union

The results of America & # 39; s Got Talent's decision to fire actress Gabrielle Union found that the show did not discriminate against her based on race or gender.

"Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of the contestants in no time, "said the statement from NBC, Fremantle and Syco. "The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union did not influence the decision not to exercise the option in her contract."

Gabrielle was released from the show after complaining about various racial insensitivity she experienced during filming, including Jay Leno making a racist prank directed at the Asian community. Several celebrities stepped forward to defend the actress and criticized the show's producers, as well as the creator, Simon Cowell, but not Klum.