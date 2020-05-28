The French take their equipment to the streets, testing the confinement limits

PARIS – Annoyed by their government, the French have taken to the streets brandishing drinks.

With the bars still closed despite the loosening of the French coronavirus run, the tradition of the pre-dinner snack has given way to the aperitif: groups of revelers in the streets, or rues, of Paris, outside the establishments that can offer takeaway.