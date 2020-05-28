The French take their equipment to the streets, testing the confinement limits

PARIS – Annoyed by their government, the French have taken to the streets brandishing drinks.
With the bars still closed despite the loosening of the French coronavirus run, the tradition of the pre-dinner snack has given way to the aperitif: groups of revelers in the streets, or rues, of Paris, outside the establishments that can offer takeaway.
"They are forcing us to do childish things all the time," said Frédérick Cassea, who was having drinks with two friends in front of Le Syndicat, a bar in District 10.
"We are all adults, we are all responsible, we are all aware of what is happening," added Cassea, describing the appearance and other acts of "civil disobedience,quot; in reaction to the government's "catastrophe,quot;. management of the epidemic. "Treating us like children doesn't work for long."
On Thursday, the government said France's initial reopening had been better than expected and announced new measures that will take effect in the coming days.
High school students will return to the classroom in most parts of the country. Parks and beaches will reopen across the country. People, now restricted to a radius of 100 kilometers [approximately 60 miles] from their homes, will be able to travel freely again.
But the government remained cautious, especially in the reopening of Paris, the area most affected by the virus. Restaurants, cafes and bars can serve customers only on terraces. Pools, sports facilities, concert halls and theaters will not reopen until the third week of June. Nationwide, 10-person gatherings at a time and group sports will also remain banned until then. The government also urged people to continue working at home.
In recent days across the country, amid expectations that the government would relax the rules, a growing number of people were already wanting to ignore them. In Marseille, bathers illegally plunged into the Mediterranean Sea, while in Strasbourg a crowd of about 300 followers gathered around a soccer field on Sunday to watch a game.
Fearing that people would misbehave, the government for weeks rejected a request by the mayor of Paris to reopen the city's parks. Accusing the government of "infantilizing,quot; them, the Parisians – without masks, without social distancing – have started taking your snacks outside the bars, or along the city's canals, the banks of the Seine or the vast lawns of the Invalides. The police are sent. The feelings are hurt.
"It is a trap," said Martin Legagneux, in the middle of an aperitif with Mr. Cassea, referring to the Canal Saint-Martin, a popular place where police dispersed crowds enjoying wine and beer in the Paris spring.
With city parks closed, Legagneux added, people were drawn to the canal, where they stood and sat too close to each other, in too many numbers, attracting authorities.
"Regarding the irresponsibility of some people and their behavior, I find it a bit easy to point out this sort of thing when the state originally should have taken action much earlier," said Legagneux, who, like most French people, believed The government was slow and was not prepared for the epidemic.
The epidemic got out of control in France, which it lacked masks, evidence, and contact tracking infrastructure to curb the initial outbreak. France has suffered one of the worst mortality rates in the world from Covid-19 and more than 28,500 deaths, ranking only behind the United States, Great Britain and Italy.
Since the blockade was first relaxed on May 11, infections and deaths have continued to decline, thanks to the continued practice of working from home, a very gradual increase in social interactions, the use of facial masks and a possible weakening of the virus, said Nicolas Revel, head of France's health insurance system, which manages the country's new contact localization efforts.
But Mr. Revel said he was concerned about the increasing number of people in public places.
"Anything that, during a period when virus circulation remains present, increases close contact is obviously a potential source of risk," he said.
As the coronavirus spread around the world in recent months, the different relationship between the government and citizens became more acute in each country.
In France, "the state is sacred, and has remained monarchical, it is transcendent, so we expect a lot from the state," said Michel Wieviorka, a sociologist who is writing a book on the relationship between the French and the state. “But there is a certain ambivalence. At the same time that we would like the state to take care of everything, we would like it to allow us to decide what we want. "
As a result, "gray areas,quot; arise in which tacit negotiations take place, Wieviorka said, adding: "It is a very powerful state but one with which a compromise can be reached, so the French are looking to where they can arrive,quot;. this or that. "
During the 55-day shutdown, police carried out 20 million on-site inspections in public places and issued 1.1 million fines, mainly to people who had left home without completing the appropriate forms.
One of them was Émilien, a 23-year-old student in Paris who spent the confinement on Île de Ré, an island with many vacation homes, and he was fined 135 euros, or about $ 150, for being outside without the form.
He and a friend went jogging in a forest that was closed to the public on a recent Saturday, when they encountered two police officers issuing warnings to two other criminals, recalled Émilien, who asked that his last name not be used for fear of running. in conflict with the authorities he evaded.
"By the time we saw them, they were about 10 meters away," or about 30 feet, he said. "We ran out, with one of the officers chasing us. It lasted maybe 30 seconds. He was not dressed appropriately. He was wearing pants and we had an advantage. He ran pretty fast, but he finally gave up. "
Émilien explained that he did not want to incur another fine. But he also thought that closing the forest, or a nearby beach, made little sense.
"I felt like a punished child without understanding what I did wrong," he said.
Critics have said the French government has infantilized its own citizens by making the relaxation of restrictions dependent on people's behavior, as if it were a reward from parents hanging in front of children.
In early May, junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said that the summer holidays, which are sacred in France, "would depend on the efforts people can make during the reopening phase," infuriating users. from social networks that made fun of the French state's own mistakes when preparing for the crisis.
With parks and bars still closed in Paris, people have searched every inch of space available for their aperitif, including a roundabout at Place de la Nation. There, groups of two to eight people shared drinks before dinner, with bursts of laughter interrupting conversations, while enjoying the last rays of the sun.
"If the parks were open, I would not have come here, it is too loud and polluted," said Nabil Hamidi, a 32-year-old bank employee, pointing to the surrounding traffic. "But this is the only place we can find that is open."
The government has not yet said when the bars could reopen. But squeezed between Mr. Hamidi's legs was what he called "the bar," a black backpack containing some bottles of alcohol and evidence, for now, of the commitment between a French citizen and the state.