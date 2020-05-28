The English Premier League Soccer will return in June with Bumper TV coverage – Up News Info

The English Premier League is slated to return next month with a huge increase in the number of games projected on television.
The British national football league gave the green light to return, known as Project Restart, at a shareholders' meeting.
It means Liverpool seems to be crowned champion – its first top-notch national title in 30 years.
The first game is expected to be June 17 with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal before a full list of games is played over the weekend of June 19-21.
All ten games per week are expected to be televised, a boon to soccer fans. As it stands, Sky and BT Sport have the rights to 47 games, with the remaining 47 games expected to be shared between Comcast-backed payor BT, as well as Amazon and the BBC.
In the USA In the USA, the games are shown on NBC, CNBC and NBCSN.
The Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to COVID-19. Earlier this week, the clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training.
It comes after the German Bundesliga resumed with games behind closed doors.
Liverpool currently have a 25 point advantage at the top of the table with Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City in the relegation spots.
