The deputy's arm is broken, the suspect is arrested for methamphetamine in a violent arrest captured on video

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a criminal investigation is underway after a video of a traffic stop involving Los Angeles county agents raises questions about the department's policy.

Passenger Omar Medina captured a video Sunday afternoon, when he says his brother Jesus was walking away from a 7-Eleven ATM in Lynwood to go pick up a bumper when they were detained.

Medina says the officer told them they were detained for tinted glass and expired plates.

"It is a regular traffic date, you know, a repair fine," he said. "The DMVs are closed, we can't do anything about anything."

Throughout much of the video, the agent appears to have his hand on the door handle while Omar, Jesus, and a nephew are in the back telling him to call his supervisor and Omar is calling 911.

"He reached in and tried to open it, he didn't even ask me for my license insurance or anything," Medina said.

More officers are seen arriving on the scene and struggling to get Jesus, 33, out of the car and arrest him.

When asked about the incident, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the rear passenger was later arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sale.

"There was an act of trying to get rid of … the narcotics from the location, however it was fortunately intercepted by a viewer, it may all have been a distraction," Villanueva said.

Medina, who said he knew nothing about his teenage nephew and whether he had drugs, says they were both taken to jail that day and released the following morning.

His brother Jesus is still in custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting an officer with force, and driving without a license.

Villanueva says a woman was hit in the stomach and broke her arm in three places. The sheriff said a criminal investigation is underway, but he vows to review the policy and protocol to see if there was anything the deputies could have done differently.

Medina, however, believes it was an abuse of power.

"Police brutality is at its highest right now, especially with this coronavirus circulating now," he said.