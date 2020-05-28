The deaths in EE. USA Coronaviruses exceed 100,000 milestone

Matilda Coleman
The deaths in EE. USA Coronaviruses exceed 100,000 milestone
HARTFORD, Conn. – The United States surpassed a jarring milestone Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.

That number is the best estimate and surely an insufficient count. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the wars in Vietnam and Korea combined.

"It is an amazing reminder of how dangerous this virus can be," said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed more than 350,000, with the USA. USA Having the most confirmed cases and deaths so far, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded some 170,000 deaths, while the United States reached more than 100,000 in less than four months.

The true death toll from the virus is widely believed to have emerged in China late last year and was first reported in the US. USA In January, it is significantly higher, and experts say many victims died of COVID-19 without being analyzed.

In late March, the United States outshone China with 3,500 deaths. Now, USA USA It has not only the highest number of deaths, but the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world, representing more than 30% of the world total.

At first, President Donald Trump played down the severity of the coronavirus and called it no worse than the common flu. He previously predicted that the country would not reach this death toll. Back in March, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, warned that COVID-19 could take more than 100,000 lives in the United States. USA

"I think we will be substantially below that number," Trump said April 10. Ten days later, he said, "We are going to 50 or 60,000 people." Ten days after that: "We are probably heading to 60,000, 70,000."

Critics have said the deaths increased because Trump was slow to respond, but claimed on Twitter that it could have been 20 times higher without his actions. It has urged states to reopen their economies after months of restrictions on staying home.

The virus came at an especially cruel cost in Trump's hometown, New York City, and its surrounding suburbs, killing more than 21,000. At the peak, hundreds of people died each day in New York City, and hospitals, ambulances, and first responders were awash with patients.

The densely populated New York metropolitan area, consisting of some 20 million people in a region spanning the city's northern suburbs, Long Island, and northern New Jersey, has been the most affected corner of the country, representing at least a third of the nation's deaths.

