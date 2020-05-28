The deaths in EE. USA Coronaviruses exceed 100,000 milestone

%MINIFYHTML3c36a7112d30b8a32c6667219071623213%

%MINIFYHTML3c36a7112d30b8a32c6667219071623214% %MINIFYHTML3c36a7112d30b8a32c6667219071623214%

HARTFORD, Conn. – The United States surpassed a jarring milestone Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.

That number is the best estimate and surely an insufficient count. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the wars in Vietnam and Korea combined.

"It is an amazing reminder of how dangerous this virus can be," said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed more than 350,000, with the USA. USA Having the most confirmed cases and deaths so far, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded some 170,000 deaths, while the United States reached more than 100,000 in less than four months.

The true death toll from the virus is widely believed to have emerged in China late last year and was first reported in the US. USA In January, it is significantly higher, and experts say many victims died of COVID-19 without being analyzed.

In late March, the United States outshone China with 3,500 deaths. Now, USA USA It has not only the highest number of deaths, but the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world, representing more than 30% of the world total.

At first, President Donald Trump played down the severity of the coronavirus and called it no worse than the common flu. He previously predicted that the country would not reach this death toll. Back in March, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, warned that COVID-19 could take more than 100,000 lives in the United States. USA

"I think we will be substantially below that number," Trump said April 10. Ten days later, he said, "We are going to 50 or 60,000 people." Ten days after that: "We are probably heading to 60,000, 70,000."

Critics have said the deaths increased because Trump was slow to respond, but claimed on Twitter that it could have been 20 times higher without his actions. It has urged states to reopen their economies after months of restrictions on staying home.

The virus came at an especially cruel cost in Trump's hometown, New York City, and its surrounding suburbs, killing more than 21,000. At the peak, hundreds of people died each day in New York City, and hospitals, ambulances, and first responders were awash with patients.

The densely populated New York metropolitan area, consisting of some 20 million people in a region spanning the city's northern suburbs, Long Island, and northern New Jersey, has been the most affected corner of the country, representing at least a third of the nation's deaths.

There is no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19, although several emergency treatments are being used after showing some promise in preliminary tests.

Around the world, about a dozen candidate vaccines are beginning to be tested or approaching them. Health officials have said studies of a possible vaccine could be done late this year or early next year.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Among the 100,000 deaths was Michael Ganci, 74, of Newington, Connecticut, who died on March 21. He was a public school teacher, grandfather and father of four children, and a 4th grade belt sensei in Kyokushin karate.

%MINIFYHTML3c36a7112d30b8a32c6667219071623215%

Ganci, who had a compromised immune system, died at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford three days after showing symptoms. His family was not allowed to be with him and tried to text and talk to him on a cell phone during his last days. His 48-year-old wife also tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to cry alone.

For her daughter, Joanna Ganci, 45, of Beverly, Massachusetts, the milestone and other statistics are important in understanding the scope of the virus.

"But at the same time, I think the danger of counting, the danger of statistics, is that it just minimizes the human element," he said. “And I think, again, we see that our country is in the midst of this kind of moment, only that the numbers don't seem to mean anything to many anyway. It's like, what number is going to have an impact for people who haven't been touched by it? "

"For people whose lives have not been threatened or where the virus has not been so rampant in a community, I think the numbers or not are still so abstract for so many people," he said. "It doesn't matter if it's 200,000, 100,000 or 10. It doesn't mean anything until it affects you personally."

From January 1 to the end of April, USA. USA It experienced at least 66,000 deaths overall more than in similar periods in previous years, an increase of about 7%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus was reported to be the cause of about half of the excess deaths, but experts also believe that the virus was likely a factor in many others. Forensics experts warn that deaths from other causes are likely to rise, including from drug overdoses and among people who delayed treatment for problems like heart attacks.

It is not even clear when the coronavirus became fatal in the United States. Initially, the first deaths in the United States from the virus were believed to have been in late February in a Seattle suburb. But in mid-April, two people with the coronavirus were found to have died in California up to three weeks earlier.

Comparing countries is tricky given the different levels of testing and the fact that some coronavirus deaths can be overlooked. According to figures tracked by Johns Hopkins University, the death rate per 100,000 people is lowest in the US. USA Than in Italy, France and Spain, but higher than in Germany, China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

"Experience in other countries shows that death on that scale was preventable," said Michaud. “To some extent, the United States suffers from a slow start and an inconsistent approach. We could have seen a different trajectory if different policies were implemented earlier and with more force ”.

Countries with low death rates suppressed the virus "through extensive testing, contact tracing, and policies to support the isolation and quarantine of people at risk," Michaud said.

Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, director of ICAP, a global health center at Columbia University, called the death rate in the United States shocking.

"It reflects the fact that we have neglected the basic foundations for health," said El-Sadr. "We have neglected public health and have failed to guarantee access to quality health services for all Americans."

"So now we are in this shameful situation," said El-Sadr. "It is the most vulnerable people in our environment, the elderly, the poor, members of racial / ethnic minority groups who are disproportionately ill and die."

___

Johnson reported from Washington state. Panel reported from Boise, Idaho.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.