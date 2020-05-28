"The dark side of the ring", the best rated show of the vice-crowned in the history of the network – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLeaa9ac52b3398188644fce330ef7e62013%

Wrestling Series Doc. Dark Side of the Ring It has become the highest rated program for Vice TV since its launch four years ago.

The season finale, which aired on May 19, averaged 390,000 live plus three viewers in the 18-49 demographic, which was 15% higher than its previous record set by the show earlier in the season. .

This included a total number of 626,000 live viewers plus three, 12% more than last week's episode, according to Nielsen. The second season also rose 73% in the first season in the 18-49 demo.

The network, which took over H2 from A + E Networks, launched as Viceland in February 2016 and changed its name to Vice TV earlier this year.

The second season of Dark Side of the Ring, produced by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener at Vice Studios, consists of ten episodes, rather than six for the first season. The network also launched an aftershow, organized by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, which occurred remotely after the Coronavirus production shutdown.

The second season of the series launched in late March with a two-part special on the story of Chris Benoit, who in 2007 killed his wife Nancy and seven-year-old son Daniel before hanging himself.

Other stories this season include the murder of Dino Bravo, the controversial "Brawl for All" tournament that led to injuries that ended his career, the dreaded New Jack race, David Schultz's violent encounter with a 20/20 journalist , the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, the internal history of the definitive association of the Hawk and Animal wrestling team; Herb Abrams' fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire and the devastating story of Owen Hart's stunt that went tragically wrong.

Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Vice TV told Up News Info that he was "eager to explore more ways" to do the Dark Side of the Ring, as well as expand the franchise to other areas. "We are using it to inform other programs that we are giving the green light. The audience tells us that they love this type of storytelling, so we want to continue to do that over and over again," he said.

He added that he was "ecstatic" about the ratings for the show. "The public responds to our courageous, compelling narrative, and this series has proven to be heavyweight in the television landscape," he added. “I am so proud to partner with the amazing creatives at Vice Studios, and the team's executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, who have created this show with such skill. It's in every way the kind of unrestricted programming you can expect to see on Vice TV. I'm looking forward to the next KO. "