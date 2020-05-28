The city of Detroit will celebrate the Unity Festival online this weekend – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML689519ba0ccd945ff1356e2411a93f7713%

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Mayor Mike Duggan has partnered with a local popular brand and some big-name celebrities for a Covid-19 unity festival.

%MINIFYHTML689519ba0ccd945ff1356e2411a93f7714% %MINIFYHTML689519ba0ccd945ff1356e2411a93f7714%

Everyone has heard of Detroit vs Everybody and this weekend a major online event will showcase their brand, but the name has changed to reflect our new reality.

"We have all used this platform to unite with different organizations like Everybody vs. Alopecia, Everybody vs. Cancer," said Tommey Walker, founder / owner of Detroit vs. Everyone.

Now the brand says: All against Covid-19. Walker says he came up with the saying after seeing how Covid-19 has devastated not only our city, but the world.

"It just became very real, very serious and it's something that we need to unite and unite with," he said.

This weekend, Walker will be joining Mayor Duggan, the City of Detroit, local and national celebrities for Everybody vs. Covid-19 Online Unity Fest.

The event will feature more than 20 musical performances and appearances by renowned artists such as Detroit's Big Sean. The festival is meant to bring everyone together during this pandemic and provide some entertainment for those taking refuge at home. Singer Charity is one of the performers.

%MINIFYHTML689519ba0ccd945ff1356e2411a93f7715%

"To have this opportunity to have another Detroit moment, it is the really perfect moment," said Charity.

Performances range from rappers, poets, and comedians to the DSO. Legendary DJ D-Nice will also appear. Festival organizer Eric Thomas says that all artists come together with a powerful message.

"Covid-19 hit us very hard, but because of the Detroiters 'cooperation, because of the Detroiters' resilience, we crushed that curve faster than probably any other city," said Thomas.

The Unity Festival will air on all Detroit city social media platforms this Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Until 10 o'clock p.m.

Everyone's Income vs. Covid-19 sales will go to the Techtown Small Business Fund. Equipment can be purchased at detroitvseverybody.com

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related