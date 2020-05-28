The Browns love Jadeveon Clowney, but does Jadeveon Clowney love the Browns?

%MINIFYHTML19f837f52014237ca398d4a119e53e4311%

The Browns are trying to shake up its reputation as a losing franchise, and free agent Jadeveon Clowney's apparent hesitation to sign in Cleveland isn't helping the cause.

Clowney, 27, remains the best player available in a market that opened more than two months ago. Multiple reports have suggested that the Browns are interested in signing him, and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed in a radio interview Wednesday that Cleveland really loves Clowney, perhaps more than any other team. But what happens backwards?

"I think they have been the most aggressive team with him financially," Schefter said of the Browns on ESPN Cleveland (via Jake Trotter from ESPN) "And I think he has refused to go to Cleveland for whatever reason. I think he has hesitated to go because if he had not, he would have already left because it is the most money. It is the richest offer on the table,quot; . and he has not taken it.

"So why is that? I don't know. Isn't that wanting to be in that city? Is it because of lack of faith in the organization? I don't know what it is. But there is no doubt that Cleveland has offered the most of the money to date. For some reason he hasn't been willing to take it that far.

"That doesn't mean it can't change, but it hasn't changed yet."

For a player who was once supposed to be looking for a contract worth $ 20 million per year and since then reduced that starting price to the $ 17 million range, this could simply be a case of Clowney taking his time in a low season so special in the NFL. That theory was put forth by Yahoo! Charles Robinson of Sports during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show,quot;.

"I think he's waiting until he knows there are no other options," said Robinson. "This is what is in front of him: A big pay cut with a team like, for example, the Titans. Honestly, I think it came down to a big pay cut with the Titans or something with the Browns that is less than $ 20 million he wants, but at least closer. "

In fact, the Browns and Titans still appear to be Clowney's top picks, as SN's Vinnie Iyer wrote last month. The Seahawks, which negotiated with the Texans to get Clowney last August, don't seem willing to re-sign him.

Tennessee's interest in Clowney makes sense considering that head coach Mike Vrabel coordinated Houston's defense in 2017, when Clowney recorded a total of 9.5 career sacks. It would be ideal for the Titans' 3-4 defense against Harold Landry.

"There are a lot of things to do during the course of the league year. We are working through some guys at the end of free agency," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in early April. "I would say we are still working on it and looking at the guys who are still available. I don't know if we are done, but I don't know if there will be a wave of movements here. We have touched base with The Clowney Show, and we are looking and navigating towards where it could be. "

Cleveland's interest in Clowney is justified in part because it has plenty of pay space. If they wanted to do so after a Clowney signing, the Browns could release defensive end Olivier Vernon and his team's $ 15.5 million cap, with no deadline charges. They're also probably thinking about the terrifying duo that would be Clowney and Myles Garrett rushing the opposing passers-by at the same time.

With the Browns, Clowney would play for new defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who served as the 49ers 'defense coach last season after a couple of years as the Broncos' DC and who arrived with new coach Kevin Stefanski in February.

Now, the Browns obviously need to convince Clowney that the potential on the field in Cleveland is greater than in Tennessee, matching the offset.