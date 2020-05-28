The Boston Marathon has been moved online. You are going to participate?

%MINIFYHTMLbdd1b6365949c5d13894f7ca5f0e30b113%

For the first time in its 124-year history, the Boston Marathon has been canceled. All registered participants will be offered a full refund and the opportunity to participate in a virtual race. Participants can run the 26.2-mile distance in their own neighborhoods within the 6-hour time frame between September 7-14, and participate in a week-long celebration of virtual offerings like panel discussions, interviews with champions and a downloadable Boston Marathon toolkit that includes a printable finish line and ribbon for the winner.

"Our top priority remains to safeguard the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters," said Tom Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, on Thursday. "While we can't bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon."

Did you plan to run the Boston Marathon? Will you continue to run it as a virtual event? Or were you planning to attend as a spectator or follower? Share your reactions and what you plan to do in September in the poll below, and your answer may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

