The best sex toy cleaners of 2020

%MINIFYHTML48f8b1823fb45ed05a921e7b1774c56c11%

5 things ordered 5 things ordered Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, consulting columnist and host of the "Ask a Clean Person" podcast. Each week, she will bring together five essential cleaning products, tools, and organizational systems to help you live your most orderly lives.

Toy cleaners The | $ 10- $ 59 | Ella Paradis The | 50% discount applied to the cart

%MINIFYHTML48f8b1823fb45ed05a921e7b1774c56c12% %MINIFYHTML48f8b1823fb45ed05a921e7b1774c56c12%

We've been out here try all kinds of sex toys for you and now is the time to test products designed to clean all kinds of sex toys! Ella Paradis offers inventory readers 50% discount on their toy cleaners; discounts will be applied to your cart automatically.

I tried four commercial toy cleaning products: two cleaning sprays, a cleaning cloth, and a bag of UV sterilizer. For comparison purposes, throughout the testing process, which included cleaning fluids and water-based lubricants, I also washed the toys with mild soap and water to compare the performance of commercial products with that of old soap and water. Here is what I found!

AfterGlow Tissue Cleaning The | $ 20 ($ 10 off)

The motto of these cleaning tissues is "for intimate physical fitness," which is a hilarious understatement that also gives me the perfect entry to say this: These wipes can be used to clean toys, but also to clean body parts and liquids. . That can be very convenient! Especially when you're having one of those nights when, as one sex expert once told me when explaining the virtues of sex toy cleaning wipes, "you can't get out of bed."

The convenience factor is definitely The Thing the AfterGlow wipes It has them: You can store the resealable package in a drawer on the nightstand, pack it easily for use on the go, and they're the perfect way to quickly clean a toy between uses if you, or if you and a partner, or you and some partners , they plan to do some game rounds. They have a light citrus aroma (the product description tells me it's bergamot) and are infused with aloe to provide a calming action on the skin. While the wipes are not a substitute for deeper cleaning (you will still want to wash your toys well sometime after use), they are a very valuable addition to your toy chest and I highly recommend the investment.

Plus, you'll have Taylor Swift's "Afterglow" stuck in your head, which is very lucky since "Afterglow" is the best song on "Lover" (yes, it is).

Lelo Cleaning Spray The | $ 29 ($ 15 off)

I had high hopes for him Lelo cleaning spray only Because I associate Lelo with the real housewives of New Jersey and it's a happy place for me. The pump spray worked well for cleaning toys, although I suspected it might have been over-sprayed, and the packaging is quite lovely. The design makes the bottle more like an internal facial mist you would buy at a high-end spa than a dildo cleaning spray.

In the absence of the power adapter, you can finally buy the TurboGrafx-16 …

However, there was a different problem, and this is what it is: Lelo Cleaning Spray smells like Listerine. OG Listerine. Yellow things * shudders *

Pjur We-Vibe Clean The | $ 39 ($ 20 off)

Before I started testing toy cleaners, I never gave much, none? Probably anyone, she thought about how I'd like the toy cleaner to smell. But now I know I don't want it to smell like OG Listerine, and I can extrapolate from that I don't want the toy cleaner to smell like a lot of other things. We-Vibe Clean is odorless, and for that reason alone this is the toy cleaning spray I recommend you get.

%MINIFYHTML48f8b1823fb45ed05a921e7b1774c56c13%