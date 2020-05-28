Home Entertainment The best sex toy cleaners of 2020

The best sex toy cleaners of 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The best sex toy cleaners of 2020
%MINIFYHTML48f8b1823fb45ed05a921e7b1774c56c11%
5 things ordered5 things orderedJolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, consulting columnist and host of the "Ask a Clean Person" podcast. Each week, she will bring together five essential cleaning products, tools, and organizational systems to help you live your most orderly lives.

Toy cleaners The | $ 10- $ 59 | Ella Paradis The | 50% discount applied to the cart

%MINIFYHTML48f8b1823fb45ed05a921e7b1774c56c12%

We've been out here try all kinds of sex toys for you and now is the time to test products designed to clean all kinds of sex toys! Ella Paradis offers inventory readers 50% discount on their toy cleaners; discounts will be applied to your cart automatically.

I tried four commercial toy cleaning products: two cleaning sprays, a cleaning cloth, and a bag of UV sterilizer. For comparison purposes, throughout the testing process, which included cleaning fluids and water-based lubricants, I also washed the toys with mild soap and water to compare the performance of commercial products with that of old soap and water. Here is what I found!

AfterGlow Tissue Cleaning The | $ 20 ($ 10 off)

The motto of these cleaning tissues is "for intimate physical fitness," which is a hilarious understatement that also gives me the perfect entry to say this: These wipes can be used to clean toys, but also to clean body parts and liquids. . That can be very convenient! Especially when you're having one of those nights when, as one sex expert once told me when explaining the virtues of sex toy cleaning wipes, "you can't get out of bed."

The convenience factor is definitely The Thing the AfterGlow wipes It has them: You can store the resealable package in a drawer on the nightstand, pack it easily for use on the go, and they're the perfect way to quickly clean a toy between uses if you, or if you and a partner, or you and some partners , they plan to do some game rounds. They have a light citrus aroma (the product description tells me it's bergamot) and are infused with aloe to provide a calming action on the skin. While the wipes are not a substitute for deeper cleaning (you will still want to wash your toys well sometime after use), they are a very valuable addition to your toy chest and I highly recommend the investment.

Plus, you'll have Taylor Swift's "Afterglow" stuck in your head, which is very lucky since "Afterglow" is the best song on "Lover" (yes, it is).

Lelo Cleaning Spray The | $ 29 ($ 15 off)

I had high hopes for him Lelo cleaning spray only Because I associate Lelo with the real housewives of New Jersey and it's a happy place for me. The pump spray worked well for cleaning toys, although I suspected it might have been over-sprayed, and the packaging is quite lovely. The design makes the bottle more like an internal facial mist you would buy at a high-end spa than a dildo cleaning spray.

In the absence of the power adapter, you can finally buy the TurboGrafx-16 …

However, there was a different problem, and this is what it is: Lelo Cleaning Spray smells like Listerine. OG Listerine. Yellow things * shudders *

Pjur We-Vibe Clean The | $ 39 ($ 20 off)

Before I started testing toy cleaners, I never gave much, none? Probably anyone, she thought about how I'd like the toy cleaner to smell. But now I know I don't want it to smell like OG Listerine, and I can extrapolate from that I don't want the toy cleaner to smell like a lot of other things. We-Vibe Clean is odorless, and for that reason alone this is the toy cleaning spray I recommend you get.

%MINIFYHTML48f8b1823fb45ed05a921e7b1774c56c13%

Illustration for article titled I tried five sex toy cleaners and there was a clear winner "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / hv9ybwjdol9nld0hezi0.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/hv9ybwjdol9nld0hezi0.jpg 320w, https: // kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/hv9ybwjdol9nld0hezi0.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / hv9ybwjdol9nld0hezi0.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" hv9ybwjdol9nld0hezi0 "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article I tried five cleaning products of sex toys and there was a clear winner "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Graphic: Gabe Carey

In addition to not having perfume, Pjur We-Vibe Clean It also does not contain alcohol, so it can be safely used on latex, rubber and silicone without causing material degradation, leaving the degradation to you, if that is your thing.

B-Vibe UV Sterilizer Bag The | $ 117 ($ 59 discounted)

UV sterilizer cases, bags and pouches are relatively new to the toy cleaning scene; The idea is to put toys that need cleaning inside, turn the thing on, and let UV rays kill bacteria, including odor-causing bacteria, yes, from the toy. According to the manufacturer, the B-Vibe bag Kills 99.99% of bacteria in three minutes and can accommodate toys up to ten inches. It can also function as a storage or travel bag.

The bag is sold as a more effective and time-saving alternative to toy washing, "Take the time and hassle of cleaning your toys by hand" and "Hand washing toys may sound like an easier and cheaper option, but You can "Don't guarantee that you wash everything, especially depending on the soap you use."

The thing is … it just didn't work.

To test the bag, I first used it to sterilize a silicone vibrator that I had already hand washed but retained a slight odor, thinking that a literal sniff test would be a great way to determine how well the bag worked to remove the odor. . -causing bacteria. The toy came out smelling in exactly the same way as when it entered. Hmmm. (Washing it a second time solved the problem.) Then the big test: I put a visibly dirty toy in the bag, turned it on, and let it sterilize for three minutes before removing the toy for inspection. I don't even know what to say here, other than telling you that the toy came out looking and smelling exactly the same way as when it came in.

Without the benefit of having a full testing lab at my disposal, I can't say this for sure, but do Think of the UV bag as a product that would benefit someone who shares toys with a partner or partners and who wants to sterilize them between uses to prevent the spread of STIs. But you will still need to clean the toys before using the UV bag, so it won't give you any time back, just give you peace of mind.

Good old soap and water

There are many reasons to buy a commercial toy cleaner, especially those wipes, which are great for the convenient factor of being able to quickly clean a toy without having to get out of bed. Toy cleaning sprays are also a nice thing for many people, whether it's traveling or having a special product to clean a special item helps you take care of it.

With all that said, very old soap and water it's a perfectly good toy cleaner! It's what the sex experts I've interviewed over the years have recommended to me, and it's what I use in my own life (when I'm not trying toy cleaners, that's it!) I like Dr. Bronner's for cleaning toys because it is soft, and also because it is quite good at removing odors, which with intimate toys is an important feature.

$35

Since Amazon

19 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Disclaimer: Ella Paradis provided sample units for this review. Under normal circumstances these would be returned. For obvious reasons, Ella Paradis probably won't want to get them back, but this did not influence the content of this review.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©