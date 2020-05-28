The best Hum Tum scenes worth watching again

Directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Yash Raj Films, Hum Tum starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji was released in 2004. The film became a massive hit with the masses and has remained identifiable even after all these years. . A story about Rhea and Karan, the protagonists, Hum Tum takes the audience through the different stages of their lives and thrives on their encounter over and over again until they finally fall in love despite being absolutely opposite. Rhea (Rani Mukerji) is shown to be a fair girl with strong values, who believes deeply in love, while Karan (Saif Ali Khan) is a carefree guy who lives life on his own terms, without remorse.

%MINIFYHTML605bfa553536537a0b06678ea548a90012% %MINIFYHTML605bfa553536537a0b06678ea548a90012%

Its journey from joking about every little thing, to making friends, overcoming obstacles and finally falling in love with the destiny that plays a major role makes this movie an entertaining watch even after 16 years of its release. The chemistry between the main pair is top-notch, and the performances by Kirron Kher, Rishi Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan are heartfelt, while the songs in the movie add so many emotions to the script. A special mention for Hum and Tum, the animated cartoon characters that are seen as a common thread throughout the film. They showed the public a different form of storytelling in a commercial Hindi movie for the first time. Correctly expressing the popular dialogue of the film, "Hum ke bina Tum aur Tum ke bina Hum adhore hain,quot;.

Whether it's Saif's Tom Cruise look, Rani's flawless dialogue delivery, or Kirron Kher's catchphrases, this film has a lot to go back to and we celebrate just as it completes 16 years since its release. Check out these scenes from the movie that never go out of style …

%MINIFYHTML605bfa553536537a0b06678ea548a90013%